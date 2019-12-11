“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” returns for its second year with two performances at the Greenspace Center on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
A co-production of Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre, the show is directed by Amy C. Casimir, owner and head instructor at Strictly Ballet, who hopes to continue its production each year.
“Not only is it a ballet, which is the closest thing to fairies all around, but also the story has that whole element of make-believe,” she said. “Plus it’s a Christmas story, and it’s all set to beautiful, classic music.”
With compositions written by Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker Ballet tells the story of Clara, a girl who is given a nutcracker doll that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.
Other memorable characters include the Snow Queen, the Prince and Uncle Drosselmeyer.
“We have a female playing Drosslemeyer this year,” Amy Casimir said. “She’s very magical.”
Trey Casimir, Amy’s husband, handles production and costumes. This year he also plays the Mouse King, a brief yet fun role, he said.
“The trick for me is to balance being a villain and a bit of comic relief with being in, you know, a classical ballet,” he said. “So basically I’m doing my wife’s choreography, but each rehearsal and during the performance I get to goof around a little with the kids — see if I can surprise them or do something a little different to get a rise out of them. And — spoiler alert — I get to die however I want to, as long as I die on my spot.”
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will focus on only the first act of the show and features 50-plus dancers.
“There are a lot of Nutcrackers out there,” Amy Casimir said. “One thing about our Nutcracker is, each year the choreography is different because I have different people who audition. Some are from other studios, some are not dancers.”
The role of Clara will be played by Elliott Wilson. Kendyll Hazzard is the Nutcracker; Sarabella Reynolds, the Snow Queen; Teddy Casimir, the prince; and Dona Troop, Uncle Drosselmeyer.
Other roles include Zoli Kisvarday as Fritz; Orissa Reed and Ceili Kisvarda as maids; Aaliyah Zemaitis, Maureen Wolf, Nora Chiboroski, Cleome Kalin-Diehl, Ellie Kennedy, Darya Shimony, Sadie Featherstone and Anna Case as party girls; Harrison McDuffee, Hava Ragusea, Ellie Kisvarday and Natalie Dewald as party boys; Danielle Snyder, Emma Gemberling, Allie Focht and Clare Sammells as party parents; Jillian Haddon, Lorelei Gwynn and Lily Young as dolls; Abrielle Lamay, Ellis Reed, Lydia Delsite, Lidiya Vergauwen, Caroline Koconis, Rylee Ramsey and Laura Chiboroski as mice; Jenna Knoebel, Eliza Haley, Rachel Ryu, Kally Snyder, Claire Driver and Hugh Shields as soldiers; and Kara O’Rourke, Hannah Opdyke, Annika Shields, Emma Williams, Liya Shimony, Dayssi Weis, Megan Santanen, Lauren Fisher, Laine Kolak, Cat Kisvarday, Jordyn Lauver and Callie Exner as snowflakes.