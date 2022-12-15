LEWISBURG — Regular fans of this annual production will be treated to a surprise this year when both acts are performed for the first time since it began five years ago.
Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will present the fifth annual “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.
For the first time, the production will feature Tchaikovsky’s complete, two-act ballet, with more than 40 local dancers of all ages and special guests Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart, artists who have performed with the American Ballet Theater in New York City.
“The first year, we had a very young cast, so we only did the first act,” said Amy Casimir, director of the production and of Strictly Ballet.
The pandemic gave them two years to work on producing the second act.
“Now we have a very large cast, with 42 dancers, from little girls who have never been in a dance class to adults just coming back to it now, plus the regular dancers and the two professional guest artists,” Casimir said. “So we really do have all levels on stage this year.”
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” tells the classic story of young Clara Stahlbaum, who receives a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve from her mysterious godfather. At night, the doll is transformed into a prince, and Clara finds herself whisked away on an adventure.
“What makes this Community Nutcracker special is that it’s not affiliated with my dance studio. Anyone who wants to can audition,” Casimir said. “It’s not a perfect ballet production, although we have very good dancers, but it’s a community-minded performance.”
The idea behind Community Nutcrackers is just what it sounds like, said Jove Graham, president of the board of RiverStage Community Theatre who also performs this year as Mr. Stahlbaum and the Mouse King.
“Instead of the story being told exclusively by dancers, we hold open auditions each year to which anyone is welcome, and we bring together a wider group of community performers who may not be trained in ballet but who represent a wide range of ages and types to fill all the roles in this beloved story,” he said.
Bringing in the two professional guest artists to portray the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier adds depth to the performance and offers a wider perspective for audiences to enjoy.
Watching this traditional Christmas story come to life on stage is a great way to get into the holiday spirit, Jove said.
“It’s great for kids, it’s great for families, it’s great for dance lovers, and especially after the last two years of not feeling like we could do all our normal holiday activities, it’s going to be a wonderful treat for people to enjoy,” he said. “We have a big cast who have been working hard since September to bring this story to life, and we’re excited to have our guest dancers as well.”
In a press release, producer Trey Casimir emphasized the importance of program sponsors Penn One/Coldwell Banker Real Estate, the Barrick family and Villager Realty for making the performance possible. Amy Casimir added, “We’re very excited to have RiverStage actors and the Greenspace and everyone who has supported us.”
