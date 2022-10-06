LEWISBURG — Back again where it started but now in a freshly renovated park, the Fall Festival continues to draw people to town for food, shopping and fun
The Lewisburg Fall Festival takes place in Hufnagle Park between South 5th and 6th streets, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival was last held in Hufnagle Park in 2019, before an upgrade that included the addition of two bathrooms and electricity for the gazebo, said Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
“Hufnagle Park is in the heart of downtown, and it makes a big difference to be able to utilize that space,” she said. “The new playground area is a great draw, too.”
With more than 150 craft and food vendors, the Fall Festival offers kids’ activities, a bike rodeo on St. Catherine Street, and activities with both the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and Buffalo Valley Recreation Association at the Kidsburg playground. Friends of Raymond B. Winter State Park will be there with “critters,” as will Ryan the Bug Man. Kids can also enjoy balloon art and face painting.
“We are really excited to have the Uptown Music Collective, from Williamsport, playing from 10 a.m. to noon,” Ragusea said. “Live music is always a draw, and these musicians are incredibly talented.”
At noon, a short presentation awarding Lewisburg a Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association certificate will be held. Lewisburg’s Bull Run Greenway was named a Great Public Space by the association this year.
A beloved part of the festival is the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication, which has been held in Lewisburg since 1997. As stated on weather.gov, “According to folklore, the amount of black on the woolly bear in autumn varies proportionately with the severity of the coming winter ….”
The Wooly Worm prognostication will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park.
“Come find out what winter has to bring this year, according to our fuzzy friends,” Ragusea said.
Partnering with the Lewisburg Fall Festival is unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley, which sponsors a rugged, three-day celebration of autumn gravel bicycling through courses that run 120, 90 or 50 miles. Registration will be at the festival along with many cycling related vendors. (https://gropromotions.com/unpaved/)
“I will be welcoming cyclists on Friday at the Campus Theatre and Bull Run,” said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. “The bureau will have a booth at the Fall Festival and Sunday’s event.”
The idea for a gravel cycling event in Union County started in 2014 when two gravel cyclists “with a dream” approached Miller, explaining it would attract enthusiasts from all over the United States.
“Those who would participate in the new event would be people who loved the thrill of extreme cycling and mountain biking in their youth, but now, with the kids and dogs, wanted to still experience the thrill of the ride, but with less risk to life and limb,” Miller said. “And this group would love breweries, wineries, cool restaurants and the awesome colors of a Pennsylvania autumn: everything that the Susquehanna River Valley already had.”
After more conversations ironing out many details, unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley was born in 2018.
“Sometimes dreams come true,” Miller said.
The first year, the event focused on just the day of the event, the Sunday before Columbus Day. It has since expanded, building more activities around Sunday and encouraging cyclists to come earlier to explore the region and enhance their experience. Local stakeholders were identified that included the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, The Miller Center, Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
One of the best ideas to enhance and expand on the Sunday event came from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, which suggested bringing back its Fall Festival to Saturday and giving unPAved cyclists an opportunity to register for races and “enjoy the food, drink, crafts, a bike rodeo, the Wooly Worm petting zoo and prognostication ceremony, and Lewisburg’s welcoming hospitality,” Miller said.
“And with that, the one-day event turned into a long weekend of fun where memories can be made, cycling best records can be broken, and people from all over the U.S. and beyond live their best lives and discover the Susquehanna River Valley,” he said.
At the Lewisburg Fall Festival on Saturday, more than 20 bike-related vendors will offer clothing, nutritional items, bikes and service. More than 1,000 registered unPAved riders will attend the Fall Festival to check in for their weekend rides and races.
The weekend also offers several social cycling rides open to all. Interested riders can sign up at www.bikereg.com/unpaved-of-the-susquehanna-river-valley or at North 6th and St. James Alley in Lewisburg at the Registration Tent between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Space is limited.
“Visitor spending for this extended event is estimated to bring about $2.3 million dollars into the region,” Miller said.
For the Fall Festival, sponsored by Weis Markets, parking will be available through unmetered parking on side streets and in the municipal lots off of Cherry Alley.
