LEWISBURG — Bundle up in a scarf and mittens to delight in the sparkling, intricate ice carvings and other attractions of a busy winter weekend.
The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival begins with ice carvings at 10 a.m. Friday and continues through Saturday with a number of cold weather activities.
“After a year off, the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is back and better than ever,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP). “Local businesses and LDP partners always come through to sponsor this event, and they are supporting downtown Lewisburg in a big way this year. That is the reason we have more ice sculptures than ever.”
Lynn Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant of the LDP added that large sculptures will be live-carved on site on Friday and Saturday morning.
The ice carving begins at 10 a.m. in front of Hufnagle Park with a sculpture sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital. At noon, attendees can watch another large chunk of ice being carved into a statue in front of the Lewisburg Post Office, sponsored by Bucknell University.
Watch for more ice carvings throughout Downtown Lewisburg, with another live demonstration at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in front of the GreenSpace Center (the old Lewisburg High School at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 45), sponsored by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Saturday’s activities start at 8 a.m. with registration for the Frosty 5K, sponsored by Weis Markets and presented by Sunset Rotary. The race begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Campus Theatre.
“Over at the GreenSpace Center, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the River Valley Nature School, and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will all be hosting fun kids activities,” Ragusea said, “and we are having a 10-minute children’s story podcast about the Lewisburg Ice Festival that families can tune into from anywhere.”
“In addition, Lewisburg nonprofits have jumped in to participate with the Donald Heiter Community Center chocolate flights,” Ruby said.
The Chocolate Tour will be held at the community center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“And of course our downtown businesses like to get in on the fun,” Ruby said. “This year we have the Hearty Chili Cook-Off at Bull Run Tap House, Pregame the Plunge at the Brasserie Louis, and Brushstrokes is holding their Warm Your Heart fundraiser to benefit The Scratching Post — Lewisburg Cat Cafe and Haven to Home Canine Rescue.”
Pregame the Plunge with Gilson Snow runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Brasserie Louis. A $20 admission includes entertainment by Hanna Radio, food and complimentary beverages provided by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, and Civil War Cider, in Lewisburg. Additionally, guests will be entered for a chance to win a Gilson Snowboard
According to Gilson’s Facebook event post, if Pregame the Plunge reaches their goal of raising $2,000 to benefit Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Nick Gilson and the crew from Rusty Rail and Civil War Cider “will be taking the plunge into the mighty Susquehanna.”
The 18th annual Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge takes place at 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Landing at the intersection of St. George and South Front Streets. Registration for the ice-cold dip in the river costs $15 and provides participants with a “Plunge” hat and bragging rights. Profits benefit Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
After wading into the Susquehanna River, guests can warm up with the Hearty Chili Cook-Off at 3 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House. Lewisburg’s new mayor, Kendy Alverez, will host the cook-off, which benefits the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. For a $5 entry fee, attendees can taste the different chili recipes and vote for their favorites with five tickets.
Ragusea said there will be warm goodies and drink available throughout the day, too.
“I would encourage people to come downtown with their families,” she said. “We’re all probably cooped up in our houses, and this is a good opportunity to get up and out and have fun outside this winter.”
