Sensory Night at The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg is a program that Heidi Moore and her six-year-old son, Carter, often look forward to each month. There, Carter, who has non-verbal autism and uses a speech application to communicate his needs, finds a place of acceptance and freedom to be himself. And Moore benefits, too.
“I don’t have to worry about being judged or Carter feeling different,” she said.
They get to see friends, spend time together, and Moore said Carter can “play and enjoy sensory toys in a safe environment.”
She adds: “I love having time to talk with other families who have children with special needs. We share stories, concerns, and advice.”
The library began holding monthly Sensory Night events last fall. According to program facilitator Davena Laverty, it has continued to grow – in number, and as Moore as found - in strength as well.
“A lot of the families have become friends through it, and network,” Laverty said.
An impetus for the program came from Laverty’s work as a provider and caregiver, as well as her personal experience. She has an adult son who is autistic and deals with other sensory issues.
“We didn’t have access to programs like this when he was young,” she said. She knew how beneficial it would be for other families today.
Library officials have also seen the need, she added, to reach a population with children who had difficulty accessing regular library programs because of the sensory issues they deal with. That could include kids with autism, ADD, ADHD, PTSD, cerebral palsy, Tourette Syndrome, anxiety, and even prematurely-born children whose senses aren’t as developed as quickly as others. Laverty explained that a child could be typically-functioning in every area of life, but get overwhelmed in large crowds or noises that others don’t notice. These barriers affect learning. But a sensory program can help.
Since starting the program, Laverty has been collaborating with Erin Demcher, of Autism and Behavior Resources. Demcher said she was excited to help.
“Events like this are important because sometimes families struggle to find fun and safe places to take their child with special needs,” she said. “The sensory event is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere, to allow kids to explore and to meet other families.”
Laverty said many parents of children with sensory issues often carry around the fear of being judged for how their child might act or react.
“They may have a meltdown and may not play with a toy the same way someone else would,” she said. “This is space for the parents to not feel judged, and to be able to talk about it.”
The parents will often talk about the shared issues they face, and offer advice, ideas, and resources.
The library program, as well, offers official resource information, including how to make sensory toys of their own, out of every-day household items.
Demcher said the Sensory Night event includes several stations, where “kids can explore at their pace.”
These stations might have special toys or equipment that require gross motor movement, she said, or books they can read.
According to Laverty, other activities and stations will include calming yoga, and a special craft to hone the fine motor process. The program has also provided cozy canoes, scooter boards, kinetic sand, water beads, Legos, and Magna-Tiles.
A separate room is set up as a calming area, where an upset child can go to have much needed peace and quiet.
According to Laverty, some of the families have since begun utilizing other library programs. She credits that to the familiarity they have gained with the library each month, realizing that it’s a safe place where they are welcomed, and where resources and activities abound.
Sensory Night is typically held the fourth Thursday of every month throughout the school year. Laverty said program attendance has ranged from seven to 40. Participants cover the age range from babies to teens. Siblings are encouraged to attend.