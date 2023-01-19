MIFFLINBURG — Rock music in the 50s, 60s and 70s? The songs defined each decade and helped shape the people living through them, and they can be enjoyed in one awesome evening.
Lights Out will perform their “Decades” Generation of Music show on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, on North 8th Street.
Based in the Philadelphia area, Lights Out formed in 1998 as an a cappella group at the University of Delaware with four friends: Rob, Danny, Ron and Chris. The men caught the attention of an agent who started them on the path that led to their being hailed as the Number One tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
“The show Decades takes the audience on a journey through musical time,” said Rob Fleishman, baritone and leader of the group. “Starting in the 50s with rock-and-roll and going through the 60s and 70s, we sing the songs of the great artists of the times.”
Audiences can expect to hear everything from Frankie Valli, Elvis, Bobby Darrin, and Johnny Maestro to The Beatles, the Dovells, the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Billy Joel, the Eagles, Neil Diamond and more.
“All the Number One hits from all these groups and singers,” Fleishman said. “We’re a fully choreographed show, and we’re dancing the whole time. We add in stories and comedy that will invoke the memories of those times.”
Lights Out has performed at the Rusty Rail in the past and was quite a crowd pleaser, said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Rusty Rail.
“They did a Frankie Valli tribute here in July of 2022. It was amazing,” she said. “They have a following of fans that keep coming back for more!”
Audiences love the “Decades” show because of the memories uprooted by the music, Fleishman said, and Kopelcheck agreed.
“The variety of music from different decades bunched into one evening … how can you not love it?” she said. “This group not only sings but puts on a show and gets the audience involved.”
Fleishman noted that the Rusty Rail’s layout is perfect for allowing them to work with the audience.
“We pride ourselves on our touch-ability,” he said, explaining that the group offers a meet-and-greet after each show. “We shake hands and thank people for coming. We always say, please feel free to reach out because without these people, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this.”
The buffet for the evening features prime rib, chicken Florentine and shrimp Alfredo with sides, salad, rolls and an assortment of cakes and pies. Every guest receives one complimentary Rusty Rail beer.
“The chicken Florentine is our chef’s specialty,” Kopelcheck said.
Lights Out will return to the Rusty Rail on April 28 for their rendition of Jersey’s Beach Boys.
“The last show went really well,” Fleishman said. “The audience seemed to enjoy it.”
He sees performances at the Rusty Rail turning into a more permanent arrangement, with shows perhaps three times a year or every quarter. For more information, visit www.lightsoutvocals.com.
