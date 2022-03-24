HERNDON — Robert Fulghum’s 1986 book startled people with its simple guidance taken straight from his kindergarten recollections. The musical version brings the message home with humor, dance and song.
The Line Mountain School District will present “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” based on Fulghum’s book and adapted by Ernest Zuniga, with music and lyrics by David Caldwell. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium on Line Mountain Road.
“The Line Mountain Theater Students are very happy to be able to be back on stage this year,” said Cheryl Ibberson, musical business manager. “We were able to do a cabaret last year that was planned to take place outside, so it at least gave our students a chance to do something. When we planned our performance for this year, we actually planned for the possibility of uncertainty. Our numbers are down for this year, and we wanted to make sure we were back on stage to begin the rebuilding process for the future.”
The musical production is made up of short, telling vignettes that convey stories with song and music, Ibberson said. Part of The Kindergarten Creed includes: “Share. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Don’t take things that don’t belong to you. If you hurt someone, say I’m sorry.”
“If you have never heard about this play before, you will want to be sure to come out and enjoy as our cast of actors, musicians and technical crew present this great message of citizenship and how we as human beings should be living our lives,” she said.
12th-grader Morgan Lesher is the production stage manager for “All I Really Need to Know.”
“We hit a few bumps along the way, including the addition of many younger students and an amazing actor that had to quit weeks before the show,” she said.
Nevertheless, the cast and crew worked through the challenges to bring the show to life. Sophomore Chloe Masser plays several characters in the musical and is also the student vocal director.
“I think that the audience will remember that, though the characters in the show change as they grow up, they still stand behind the basic beliefs from kindergarten,” she said.
Levi Ferster, also a sophomore, noted that everyone in the production is an ensemble member, but each member will have a series of monologues or dialogues within each vignette.
“Scenes that I am in include ‘Donnie the Leaf Raker’ and ‘Charles Boyer,’” he said. “I believe the audience will enjoy my character because I help explain the importance of values, how love can affect everyone’s life, and a variety of other lessons learned as a child that we take for granted as teenagers and adults.”
School theater leaders decided on the musical version of the play for a number of reasons.
“This gave us the opportunity to teach more about drama, give our talented musicians an opportunity to shine, spend less money on rights and have an alternative date for the performance should illness and absenteeism impact our ability to be ready for and to perform the production,” Ibberson said. “If COVID has taught us anything, it has taught us the need for flexibility! This approach has definitely helped our students mentally prepare for this spring and the uncertainty we all face in today’s world.”
She hopes local theater lovers will show students some encouragement for their efforts in pulling the musical together.
“Please come out and support our group of talented, hardworking students as we take a huge step in ‘getting back to normal’ within our theater and musical program,” she said. “The students are so happy to be back onstage acting, singing, playing their instruments and using their technical talents. Please show them that you are just as happy to take that step to get back to normal with them.”
All seats are reserved. Contact Ibberson at 717-692-3526 to reserve tickets between now and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Please leave a message that includes name and phone number, and you will receive a return call as soon as possible.
