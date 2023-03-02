From Staff Reports
The Linn Conservancy is offering open enrollment for a fun-filled lineup of nature programs for all ages and interests as part of its mission to engage the public on conservation issues critical to the health of the local environment and to preserve and protect significant ecological sites in Union, Snyder, upper Northumberland and neighboring counties.
Enrollment opportunities include:
Nature Explorer’s programs for children ages 4 to 10 years old. These programs are hosted at the Dale Engle Walker Homestead and Dale’s Ridge Trail in conjunction with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Bucknell University and the Union County Historical Society. Registration is done through the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Events include: Dance with Kelly on March 11; Pictures and Sounds, Look and Listen on April 8, and Birds on May 13.
The Junior Naturalist programs for children aged 10 to 17 years old. These sessions include: Bird House Building on May 13; Conservation Day Camp from June 19 to June 23, and The Great American Backyard Campout on June 23 and 24.
Naturalist programs will be held for adults aged 18 and older, including Exploring the Night Sky on March 23; Hawk Talk and Birding Hike on April 15; Native Plant/Mushroom ID and Foraging Hike on May 27 and What’s the Buzz about Pollinators on June 17.
Living Landscape program for adults and the children accompanying them will be hosted in conjunction with Bucknell University and the Union County Historical Society. These sessions include a historical walking tour of Lewisburg on May 6 and a biking tour on May 20.
There will also be programs with activities for all ages, such as the Linn Conservancy’s 35th Anniversary Celebration on March 21; Trees & Me on April 15; Frog Frenzy on April 22; Art in Nature on April 29; Trail Blazing on June 3 and Fireflies in the Night on June 23.
For more information about the 2023 programs and to register, visit www.linnconservancy.org/registration.