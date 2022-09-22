LEWISBURG — When a microphone glitch occurred during the May presentation of the Live From Lewisburg Variety Show, host Tom Morgan bought the tech guys some time by speaking off the cuff. He was even joined by one of the performers, the Balloon Guy, for a spontaneous, comic exchange while the microphone situation was corrected.
“I don’t know that anyone else knew it wasn’t part of the script,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “It was so funny.”
That is the beauty of live entertainment. You never know what’s coming next.
The third Live From Lewisburg Variety Show will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre on Market Street.
Organizers hosted the first variety show last November for several reasons: to bring the community together during troubling times, to help the Campus Theatre rebound after COVID restrictions had cancelled so many events and to give local talent a time to shine.
“It’s not a talent show. It’s a variety show,” said Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone. “That said, it really does showcase the talent we have here.”
“It’s funny, every time we get a new lineup, we’re like, oh my God, it’s so great,” Ruby said.
Peltier first envisioned the variety show then joined forces with Ruby and with Scotta Magnelli, executive director of the Campus Theatre. The three organizations have created a formidable partnership.
“When things get hard, it’s easier to collaborate and get things done,” Ruby said.
“It makes it more fun,” Peltier added. “And we don’t do anything unless it’s fun.”
By all accounts, the last two variety shows were a success, with acts ranging from jazz and acoustics, to dance and acting skits, to snake handling and, yes, Scott Fritz, the Balloon Guy.
“I think the biggest draw to the Variety Show is our host, radio personality Tom Morgan,” Magnelli said. “His humor, energy and delivery really do make the show, and his enthusiasm for the talent presented is contagious.”
The show is enhanced by live music accompaniment from Lewisburg organist/keyboardist Richard Findlay, an expert at dubbing in sound effects.
“Anything you want, he can do it. He’s up for any challenge,” Peltier said.
Entertaining the audience
Magnelli recalled the most recent show, in May, which featured several dances by the Karen Gronsky School of Dance.
“The dancers were young, ranging in age from 9 to 13, but the level of professionalism and talent was well beyond their years,” she said. “The audience got a real kick out of them, and the energy in the room was palpable.”
Audiences also like the “Did You Know?” segments that reveal interesting and funny facts about Lewisburg and the people who live there. It sets up an opportunity to interact with the audience, which people seem to like, Peltier said.
Because she values the Campus Theatre and the Lewisburg community so much, Peltier has been heartened by audience reactions to the variety show — one woman, upon leaving, asked, “When’s the next one?”
“The Campus Theatre really is a nugget of our town, and we cannot let it die,” Peltier said. “It’s a gorgeous space.”
“And it’s fun to come in and see people you know and eat popcorn,” Ruby added with a smile.
Ultimately, the Live From Lewisburg Variety Show is doing just what its three founders had hoped, bringing the community together, helping the Campus Theatre and showcasing the abundance of talent in the area.
“It’s all about bringing people together in a way that’s not political or divisive in any way,” Peltier said.
“Overall,” Magnelli said, “the show is really a feel-good evening with lots of laughs and solid, family-oriented entertainment.”
