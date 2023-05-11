LEWISBURG — Mark your calendars for Wednesday when the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show hits the stage, promising an evening of fun that will have something for everyone.
Monica Prince, assistant professor of English and creative writing at Susquehanna University, will be the host.
Prince said she was excited to be asked to host the event, after having been a participant in the last show.
“They asked if I would host and perform, and I’m actually doing both, which will be a lot of fun,” she said.
For her piece, Prince plans on presenting a choreopoem.
According to the definition on her own website, a choreopoem is “a choreographed series of poems that integrates performance poetry, dance, music, song, live art, and, if you do it Monica’s way, parkour, yoga, memes, spells, and occasionally call-and-response.”
This year Prince has created a choreopoem from her upcoming book, Roadmap, that comes out in July.
Roadmap is about a young Black man named Dorian that is alerted to the knowledge that in the future, his most likely cause of death will be homicide. In an effort to thwart that destiny, Dorian tries different futures for himself, explained Prince.
“The story is told through poems and dance and music and is a lot of fun,” she said.
Besides Prince, performers slated to perform Wednesday include Robert Barkley, AMK Dancers, Carrie Sterling, Luke J. Hughes, Diamond Marrow, actor; Evan Dresser, singer; and Allen Challman, and Laurie McCants.
“There will be a violinist, a comedian, dancers, a painter who will paint a piece live for us which will be really exciting,” said Prince. “There is also a house band that will play everyone on and off the stage.”
Someone will be singing, and someone else will be doing Vaudeville, Prince continued.
The idea behind this event is to celebrate the region and bring together different performers from around the area.
“We want performers from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Sunbury — as many in the Susquehanna Valley as we can,” said Prince.
The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show began in 2021 and was started to highlight local performing artists and develop a stronger and more vibrant local community.
According to the CommUnity Zone website, “at the heart of the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show is a message and ideal of community” and “draws inspiration from the history of the arts and theaters, hearkening to a time when the community theatre was truly the center stage for news and entertainment.”
“This show demonstrates how diverse and varied our community is, and is a chance to celebrate the ways the regions has changed,” Prince said.
As an added touch to the show, the audience will be given a chance to try its hand at a little local history trivia.
“There will also be our ‘Did You Know?’ segments, highlighting the interesting and entertaining trivia of life in the Valley,” said Prince. “I really appreciate this part of the show, because it illuminates fun facts we wouldn’t necessarily know about. And learning cool stuff about the place you live is always a good thing.”
The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Campus Theatre; doors open at 6. The show is expected to last about an hour and is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets are available at The Campus Theatre box office and online at campustheatre.org. Sponsors of The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show include The Degenstein Foundation, The Campus Theatre, The CommUnity Zone, and The Downtown Lewisburg Partnership.