A Snyder County barn will be transformed once again this weekend into the little town of Bethlehem, with 10 interactive rooms, costumed actors, live animals, live music and the transformative message of a little baby who came to save the world.
It’s much more than a typical live nativity, director Solomon Shaffer explains.
“I call it an immersive experience,” he said.
Sponsored by the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church and run by approximately 80 volunteers, this unique live nativity experience, held at a barn at Middlecreek Farms, owned by Karl and Tanya Hertzler, drew about 1,200 people last year.
Visitors will park at the upper part of the farm, and then be transported by bus to the barn.
On the bus, each will receive three “gold” coins, and once admitted to the barn will step into a replica of an old-style marketplace — a new feature this year — where they can register for the census and buy something with one of their coins.
They will then travel to a tax room, where a “sleezy tax collector,” Shaffer said, will “try to get all their money”. This year, a soliloquy by Herod will introduce visitors to this year’s theme, “Who is This King?”
Shaffer said this theme centers on the historical struggle of power between the occupation of Rome in Israel and those Jews who were called insurrectionists and rebels, who were trying to overthrow them. It was into this world that Jesus came.
“He didn’t set up a kingdom or an army,” Shaffer said, “but he was a king who enabled people to live righteously. He changes lives, takes sinners and makes them saints.”
In a world where there are ongoing power struggles, Shaffer said the message is just as relevant today.
After giving the tax collector one of their coins, visitors will then be led by embedded actors who will guide groups of 20-25 through 10 rooms depicting certain scenes as they interact with the characters in each.
The rooms include a rabbi room, a wise men scene, angels in a loft announcing Jesus’ birth to the shepherds, and a balcony from where visitors can watch camels and the plotting of rebels to overthrow the Roman government. As visitors move into town, they will experience dialogue with the innkeeper; a visit with the shepherds; and then move on to the manger. From there, groups will move into the “hosting room”, where refreshments will be served and live musicians will perform from the balcony, which Shaffer said is “a beautifully-decorated, idyllic setting.”
Live animals, including camels, goats, chickens, rabbits, sheep, peacock, and miniature pigs, will be spread throughout the barn. In some scenes, visitors will have the opportunity to pet them.
From the census room to the hosting room, Shaffer said the experience lasts approximately 25 to 30 minutes.
New this year, the first 1,200 people will receive a commemorative live nativity wooden nickel
On Friday and Saturday, Heartstrings Family Music, of Lewisburg, will provide live entertainment.
“The Live Nativity is a highlight of the Christmas season for our family,” said Craig Bradford. “It is always a delight to share our music as part of the experience.”
The Bradford family will play handbells, string instruments, concert harp, and flute, as well as sing a cappella. They perform for special occasions throughout the year, but are now in the thick of their Christmas season.
“We have found the Middlecreek Farms nativity to be an especially engaging time as guests are transported back in time to experience the little town of Bethlehem from so long ago,” Bradford said. “From Caesar’s census to songs of celebration, you will be blessed!”
After the Hertzlers ran the live nativity for 15 years, Beavertown God’s Missionary Church took the helm, and Shaffer assured that the message of Christmas will always stay the same, even as they continue to add new things and improve the experience.
“Our goal is to promote Jesus and his birth in an interactive, entertaining, memorable way,” he said, adding, “It’s been a great thing for our community.”
Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly.