LEWISBURG — Go to a movie today, and you have to keep the noise down. But back in the silent film era, things were different.
“Audiences were so excited about all of it that they booed the villain, and they hissed the villain, and they cheered when Douglas Fairbanks won the sword fight,” said Rick Benjamin, founder and director of Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. “And of course, they laughed at the pratfalls of guys falling down.”
This Sunday, Benjamin will direct the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra as it accompanies a screening of Buster Keaton’s famous silent adventure/comedy, “Steamboat Bill Jr,” at 5 p.m. at the Campus Theatre.
In the 1928 film, Buster Keaton stars as the hapless son of a Mississippi riverboat captain trying to learn the family business. There is plenty of folksy charm and slapstick humor along the way. The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will create an authentic, 1920’s-style movie-going experience as they perform with the original orchestral score and live sound effects.
“We’re recreating the kind of performance that would have taken place in thousands of places, in front of millions of people every night across the United States and the European countries during the silent era,” Benjamin said. “This was a well-established method of presenting films. The stereotype people have … of the rackety piano player banging away really isn’t that accurate, like a lot of stereotypes.”
The earliest flickering films of 1900 were accompanied that way, Benjamin said. But by the 1910s, actual scores were created for films. With Benjamin’s collection of thousands of turn-of-the-century orchestra scores, he is able to provide the authentic musical accompaniment for silent films in hundreds of leading art venues around the world.
“If we’re doing our job correctly, the audience doesn’t even know we’re there after about the first five minutes,” he said. “Their focus goes back to the screen, and there’s music happening just as it would if they were sitting there watching a current Hollywood film, but there is some magic to it in that people are aware that there are live musicians in the place, and the audience, just like in the 1910s and 20s becomes part of the show. It is a lot of fun.”
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra has been performing annually at the Campus Theatre since 2001, when it was interrupted by what Benjamin calls the Great Unpleasantness. They’re looking forward to their return to the restored, historical, art deco theater.
“Every time they’ve come here, it is always a packed house,” said Michael Conard, rental director at Campus Theatre. “People cannot wait for the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra to perform here.”
To pull off the synchronization of orchestra and film, percussion members keep a sharp eye on the screen because they do live sound effects, Benjamin said. The rest of the orchestra watches him, and he follows the score. Action and dialogue cues tell him when Buster sits in a chair or stands and walks out a door, along with the music and tempo that accompanies those scenes.
It’s like conducting an opera, except that each movement must follow the pacing of the movie exactly.
“If the sword fight music doesn’t end when the love scene begins, everybody knows that,” Benjamin said. “So you have to be able to come in and out of these sequences very accurately.”
He praised the musicians, saying this kind of performance — then and now — requires highly skilled people.
“And that’s why everybody’s not doing it, really,” he said, “because it is actually quite difficult to do it.”
The group enjoys the opportunity to perform in Lewisburg, just a few blocks from Benjamin’s office.
“We’re excited to be back again after this unfortunate hiatus we’ve all been through,” he said, “and I look forward to seeing friends and supporters again and having a lovely afternoon in Lewisburg with the magic of early cinema.”
“It is an incredibly unique experience in an incredibly unique environment to see a classic film like this with a classic orchestra,” Conard said. “You’re not going to see anything else like this.”
