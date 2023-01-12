SUNBURY — After forming right before the pandemic, this three-person band couldn’t play in public for a while, but they’re making up for it now.
LoBrau will perform Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bottleworks, 1139 N. 4th St., Sunbury.
The acoustic group plays original tunes as well as covers from the 1950s to present, with genres such as funk, pop, alt rock and more. It consists of Hoy Riegel on bass and lead vocals, Wade Fausey on drums and backing vocals and Steve George on guitar and backing vocals.
They recorded their first album, “Self Entitled,” right before COVID lockdowns closed bars, restaurants and recording studios.
“We couldn’t get back in to finish it for a few months,” Riegel said. “When we were sure we could be around each other, we started practicing again.”
They hope to release their second album, “Spruce Street,” this month.
LoBrau has played at Bottleworks before, said Ryan Miller, bartender and the person in charge of booking musical groups there. Miller’s sister, Erica Miller, recently took over ownership of the restaurant.
“The audience really liked LoBrau,” Ryan Miller said. “They liked their laid-back environment with their acoustic sound. and they can get more intimate with the crowd because it’s a smaller space.”
Bands at Bottleworks play for tips — there is no cover charge.
Riegel, too, said audiences are responding well to LoBrau’s music. He joked that they haven’t had anything thrown at them yet.
“People seem to respond very well,” he said. “I’ve never had anything negative said about us. We get pretty positive feedback.”
Bottlworks sells a variety of subs, sandwiches, appetizers and soft pretzels, along with loaded fries, salads and plenty of beer options.
“Come and enjoy some good music,” Miller said. “Enjoy good beer and food and making memories with friends. and give generous donations to support live, local music.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com