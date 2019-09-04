The public is invited to an exhibit and reception showcasing the art work of Jeffrey Martin on the main floor of the Blough-Weis Library.
The exhibit can be viewed from now until Oct. 8. A reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5–7 p.m. in the university’s library. Light refreshments will be provided.
This exhibit is one of the many planned for throughout the academic year in the Blough-Weis Library Art Series.
Jeffrey Martin attended Susquehanna University, graduating with a BA in English Education. He then attended art school in New York City at the Art Students League of New York and continued his education at Penn State University where he earned an MFA in Painting and Drawing.
Martin taught art classes at Susquehanna from 1989-1992 and again from 2001-2006. From time to time, he teaches art workshops throughout Central Pennsylvania. In addition to painting portraits and pastel landscapes, Martin currently teaches two interesting and unique classes at Susquehanna University: Cult Films and The History of Horror Films.
“Since I paint realistic pictures, I have always been intrigued by the way light plays across an object to give it a sense of volume and form. I love the challenge of trying to create a convincing three-dimensional image on a two-dimensional surface,” he said. “I strive to show the temperature, the time of day, and the very essence of the person or the place I am painting by the way I juxtapose warm and cool colors, and hard and soft and lost and found edges. It is not a question of just copying a photograph or a sketch. I try to interpret my reference material so that a feeling is conveyed that invokes a memory of a time when life seemed to be a bit more slow and simple. I strive for a timeless quality in my subject matter so that the scene could be a moment captured from the 19th, 20th, or 21st century.”
For information on this exhibit or if you have questions, contact Tina Jansen at 570-372-4317. Parking is available in front of the Admissions building across the street from the library.