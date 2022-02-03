WILLIAMSPORT — Cass and the Bailout Crew, an original roots rock band from the Williamsport area, has been nominated in the category of Best Rock Band in the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.
Founded in 2019, the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHOF) recognizes and supports the diverse music heritage of the Central Pennsylvania region. According to their website, the annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards (CPMA) have come to be known as the “Local Grammys.” This year’s award ceremony will be held Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at the Hershey Theatre, in Hershey.
Considering the number of musical artists that are nominated, being actually selected as a final nominee is quite an honor.
“Each year, we receive thousands of fan nominations for us to consider different bands/artists,” said Brandon Valentine, president and founder of CPMHOF. “So, when the official nominees are announced for the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards, it is the top honor a musical act from our area can receive.”
Cass and the Bailout Crew formed in the summer of 2019, “kind of by a happy accident,” said Mike Wrench, who does drums and percussion for the group. He explained that he and Mike Steppe, guitarist and singer, and Nick Laylon, base and backup vocals, were involved with a project that needed a female vocalist.
“And we found Cass (Chatham),” Wrench said, adding that the four played together for a few other projects. “It just kind of fit, and we’ve been a band ever since.”
Starting a band just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out might have squelched another group’s dreams, but Cass and the BOC found ways to keep making music.
“It was pretty crazy because 2019 was kind of a time for getting to play together,” Wrench said. “When the pandemic hit, we took that time to write an album, ‘Room to Breathe.’”
Working on the album gave them an opportunity to learn to work together. By the time 2021 came around, they managed to schedule more than 60 gigs, starting in the Williamsport area but eventually expanding their range to include several local venues in Sunbury, Lewisburg and Milton as well as places in New York’s Finger Lakes area.
Describing their music genre is challenging because they play such a wide variety of genres, Wrench said.
“We’re mostly old school rock-and-roll, with new rock-and-roll, and some country sprinkled in there,” he said. “There are a couple different elements in there.”
Audiences seem to like the fact that Cass and the Bailout Crew “check all the boxes.”
“We could play a song that’s 70 years old and then play a song that’s seven years old,” Wrench said, mentioning Jefferson Airplane, Rihanna and Ariana Grande as just a few examples. “Elderly people, to middle-age, to young, there’s always going to be something for everybody who comes out to see us.”
Nominees to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame can be proud of reaching that point in the process, Valentine said.
“This year, during our nomination period, our 45-person Board of Directors and Advisory Committee considered over 1,000 bands,” he said. “With that said, being a nominee means Cass and the BOC is already amongst the top 10 percent of acts considered.”
Wrench said being nominated surprised the band.
“Obviously you don’t go into a band thinking about status and getting awards,” he said. “So it was kind of a breath of fresh air. People are giving you credibility for what you are doing and acknowledging that. It’s always great to have people praise you for your efforts. It’s really humbling.”
To learn more about Cass and the Bailout Crew, check out their website at www.cassandthebailoutcrew.com.
