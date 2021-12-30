After spending some time away from the area, local musician and guitarist Ryan Flannery joins with Lewisburg veteran bassist and vocalist Andy Seal for performances at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St., in Lewisburg. The duo is performing there every Thursday night, Jan. 6 through Feb. 24.
A native of Lewisburg, Flannery earned a degree in music performance at the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2016. He then worked as a professional musician until his move back to Pennsylvania last year. While in high school, Flannery was fortunate enough to spend time with the late, great Steve Mitchell, who helped instill in him a love of improvised music.
“I’ve been lucky to have some unbelievable teachers, and some great friends who have turned me onto great music,” Flannery said. “Grant Green and Jim Hall are probably my full stop jazz favorites, but I am also fascinated with the music of Nels Cline, and J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. It’s a revolving door, as it should be.”
Originally from Northumberland, Seal has been performing music professionally for more than 30 years in styles ranging from traditional and experimental jazz to ambient electro-acoustic music. He graduated with degrees in music education and A/V production from Bloomsburg University, where he currently serves as the electric and double bass instructor. Seal has toured with singer songwriter E. G. Kight and the late blues pianist Ann Rabson, among others. Currently, he performs with the dance band Into the Spin and enjoys performing gong immersions/meditations at different studios and churches in the area.
Flannery said he has known Seal since he was in high school, when he and his friends were following Seal’s piano-jazz trio, Burgess, Mitchell & Seal, and sitting in at their Lewisburg gigs.
“I’ve been a big fan of his, and when I booked Thursdays at the Brasserie, I hoped he would join me on bass,” Flannery said. “In a duo setting, there is a lot of room for sonic experimentation, as well as the opportunity for both musicians to wear a lot of ‘hats.’ Andy is excellent at this.”
“When he returned to the area, just prior to lockdown, we agreed to finally play in a duo or trio setting and have fun with the songs we both enjoy playing,” Seal said.
Most of Flannery’s repertoire, especially in his work with Seal, is influenced by Jim Hall’s small groups, and Wayne Shorter, especially his compositions. More recently, Flannery has been excited by the music of Kurt Rosenwinkel and Nir Felder, who have expanded upon some of the effect-based experimentation of Bill Frisell.
“I have always been a little jealous of people who can play a dozen instruments,” Flannery said. “There is more than enough for me to try to figure out on guitar, and I am happy to let it take up all my time.”
Seal’s bread and butter are the basses, but he also enjoys the gongs and synthesizers when the opportunity arises.
“At home, I have always taken an interest recording sketches of music, and with those anything goes,” he said. “I’ll sit and practice the guitars and keyboards until its ready to be recorded. With Ryan, our repertoire ranges from standards of the American Songbook to Bossa and R&B.
Flannery said he and Seal have been trying to move into a mix of original music, and some of the beaten path covers for their shows.
“We’re both fans of the band The Bad Plus; and their covers of tunes by Blondie and Iron Maiden are inspirational,” he said. “It’s always an interesting challenge to create a recognizable version of a pop song, with no vocals, while still making it your own.”
While in Charleston, Flannery was lucky to have dozens of venues with live jazz, seven nights a week within walking distance of his house. He was also fortunate to travel around the Southeast, to places like Savannah, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Columbia.
“I was asked in 2019 to bring a trio up to Lewisburg and perform in the Weis Center atrium as part of the fall concert series,” he said. “Since I’ve been back in town, I’ve been playing at the Brasserie Louis every Thursday night.”
Playing live
For most of his musical life, playing live has been the only thing that has concerned Flannery.
“I love improvising in a live situation – it can bring the audience and the band closer because, at times, everyone in the room is wondering what is going to happen next, musicians included,” he said. “There is something exhilarating about searching for moments of beauty, or interest, and then trying to enjoy them for an instant before they slip away into another musical idea.”
Seal said he has always been intrigued by the restorative nature of music, rhythm, and sound, whether as a listener or performer.
“Live music is certainly an environment that has no clear substitute,” he said. “I’m a bassist, and I like to play with people who reinforce the pulse of the music. The audience is also a part of that by dancing or simply maintaining their attention to what they are hearing and feeling. That kind of coherence is what we all miss when we lose the opportunity to engage in live music.”
New opportunities during pandemic
With live shows being canceled left and right during the pandemic shutdown and no place to perform, Flannery turned his attention to recording. He said he had never worried about making mistakes or multiple takes before; and it became a learning experience for him.
Flannery released a couple self-recorded EPs — records that have more than a single track but less songs than a standard album — last year under the name Matt from Peoria, and said he “had a blast doing it.”
“I hope some of the lessons I learned from recording these projects have found their way into my playing,” he said.
As for recording and playing moving forward, Flannery said he plans on doing just that. He has recently been working with a piano player, Taylor Fleming, on a recording project that they have both been composing for.
“I’ve thought a lot about how it’s possible to not realize how important something is until that thing is gone,” he said. “Going a year and a half without playing live has made me grateful for every gig, and I’m looking forward to linking up with even more musicians in the area.”
Seal is preparing to focus on more recording this winter and awaiting the release of a rock album (with prog undertones) within the next few months by a band in New York that he has been a part of.
“For 2022, I hope that Ryan and I can explore more through the territory of rhythm and soundscapes via electronics and improvisation,” he said. “We’ve been trying it out a few times on Thursdays and it’s been receiving a good response.”