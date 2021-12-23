MILTON — From the crooning of Sinatra to the beat of classic rock, live music will entertain and provide atmosphere for restaurant patrons as they eat and relax.
Local singer Alan Foust will perform 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Italian Terrace. There is no cover charge.
Over the past year or so, Foust has enjoyed playing both inside and outside at the Italian Terrace and appreciates the audience response when performing live.
“You have a personal connection there,” he said. “You might hear a favorite song on a jukebox or radio, but when someone is playing live, you see their facial expressions and get that back-and-forth with the audience. I think it means more than when you’re playing records.”
His repertoire ranges from both older and newer country music artists, to crooners like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, to classic rock stars like Neil Young, John Prine, the Eagles and the Beatles.
“I try to get people to request songs,” Foust said. “The more requests I get, the more I know I’m playing songs that make them happy.”
He noted that both the food and the welcoming atmosphere keep people coming back to the Italian Terrace.
“Larry (Mancino) is just phenomenal,” Foust said of the owner of the restaurant. “He goes around and talks to everybody. and the food speaks for itself. It’s really good.”
“My food is all fresh,” Mancino said. “I don’t even have a freezer. People come because the food is always good, and it’s a good place to relax, enjoy good food and good music.”
The Italian Terrace will be open both Monday and Tuesday, right after Christmas. Country singer Bob Randall will perform Monday evening, and Foust on Tuesday. Favorite entrees will be featured, including a pizza buffet with soup and salad on Monday, while Tuesday offers a $12 night with choice of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti or penne and broccoli alfredo. Sunbury singer Rebecca Jade will perform Wednesday evening, with half-price on all menu items.
The Italian Terrace offers a large space so diners are not all “jammed up on top of each other,” Mancino said. He added that Foust brings in a regular following for his shows.
“People like him,” Mancini said. “He’s not too loud. He’s good with the crowd.”
With the depth of his song selections, Foust comes prepared to please.
“I try to play music that people like,” he said. “I’m there to satisfy the crowd.”
For more information, visit “Alan Foust” or “Italian Terrace” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com