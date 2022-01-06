NORTHUMBERLAND — If you were hoping to make this the year you kick back with a cold beer and live music that gets the whole place singing, you’re in luck.
Joe & Jake will perform tonight at 7 p.m. at Pineknotter Brewing Company, in Northumberland.
The duo consists of Joe Acor, of Bloomsburg, and Jake Schmoyer, of Mount Carmel. They have played at Pineknotter’s before and are happy to be crooning to the crowds again.
“They’re super cool,” Acor said of the Pineknotter Brewing Company crew. “It’s one of our favorite places to play, actually. It’s always a good evening.”
The Pineknotter’s owners are just as glad to be welcoming Joe & Jake again.
“They’re great,” said Brandon Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter Brewing Company, along with Tread Fisher, Derek Fisher and Beate, Jenna and Ashley Fisher. “Between Joe and Jake, they get the crowd involved. One time the whole bar was singing along with, I think it was a Bon Jovi song.”
They play a wide range of selections, from oldies to pop and rock, Acor said.
“Basically, anything anybody is going to like,” he said. “We try to keep everybody happy.”
“I think they’re very talented,” Fisher said. “You say a song, and they can play it.”
Although Pineknotters was unable to partner with a food truck for this event, people are welcome to bring their own to enjoy along with the beverages provided by the brewery.
“We have 10 beers on tap, all made right here at the brewery,” Fisher said. “And we have local wines and liquors, and soda.”
There is no cover charge. For more information, visit either “Pineknotter Brewing Company” or “Joe & Jake” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com