MIDDLEBURG — Perhaps the only thing that can improve “The Nutcracker Ballet” is seeing it performed with the eagerness of young, local ballet students.
The Susquehanna Valley Dance Company presents The Nutcracker, by Tchaikovsky, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Midd-West High School.
“My Nutcracker follows relatively close to George Balanchine’s Nutcracker, but on a more condensed version, so it’s not as long,” said Laura Strawser, owner of the Susquehanna Valley Dance Company, in Selinsgrove. “The young dancers really step up and put everything they have into this performance. It’s one of their biggest highlights and accomplishments of the entire year.”
Quinn Emery, 14, of Selinsgrove, plays the role of the main character, Clara.
“She’s the young heroine who is gifted the magical nutcracker doll and saves him from the enchanted spell placed by the evil Mouse King, played by Kyrie Kelly,” Strawser said.
Emery’s mother, Hilary Emery, said Quinn has been dancing with “Miss Laura” since she was three years old.
“She’s really excited to be having this part,” Hilary Emery said. “We’re really excited for her.”
The Nutcracker doll, played by Ezekiel Rousu, turns back into the Prince and takes Clara to the Land of the Sweets.
There she is dazzled by beautiful dancers, from the exotic Arabian Coffee dancer, portrayed by Kendrina Keller, to the playful Chinese Tea, played by Carlee Ambrose and Isabella Wentz, Strawser said.
“All these kids have been working so hard,” Emery said. “They’ve been rehearsing since late summer. They’re very excited. The Nutcracker is a classic, Christmas ballet.”
“I think people enjoy the story of the Nutcracker because it’s easy to follow, and the story is taking place during the holiday season, as well,” Strawser said. “Children attending are able to relate to and understand the Christmas party and get excited when the mice come out and the Nutcracker comes alive.”
General admission tickets are $15. Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 are $10, and children 4 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or, for a small purchasing fee, at www.svdancecompany.com or “Susquehanna Valley Dance Company” on Facebook. For COVID mitigation, all attendees must wear a mask.
“I recommend everyone to come see the show,” Strawser said. “It’s a whimsical event that can be enjoyed by every age.”