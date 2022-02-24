A recording studio in Selinsgrove is providing an outlet for local hip-hop artists to record their music and make a name for themselves while providing a creative space to bring culture and diversity into the community.
Sound Kapos Recording Studio will host an event for local music talent with the “Lonely Hearts Club,” Saturday, Feb. 26. at 7 p.m., at 295 N. Susquehanna Trail.
The event was orchestrated by recording artist Travis “T-Ravill” Wilt and assisted by Al “Schy on the Beat” Jones — owner, producer and recording engineer at Sound Kapos Recording Studio — and DJ Beavil for his DJ services. Jones’ business plan is to offer a monthly venue where artists can come and showcase their talents and network to build a stronger musical portfolio.
In addition to Wilt, other artists performing at this event will be Josiah Hayes (Jojothedon), Brandon Osbourne (OZ), Justin Stineman (Nexus the league), Tyler Burk (T-Burk), Isiah Dalton (Lil_Hershy), and Jayson Youmans (Jaybird the prime).
Last August, Wilt celebrated his second album with a release party at Sound Kapos. The hip-hop alternative album titled “Purple Face,” which he had worked on for more than a year, features 15 tracks. He and Jones, who served as vocal engineer, completed the album in March, just before Jones opened the recording studio. The Lonely Hearts Club event will be the first time Wilt has performed since his heart surgery last November.
“This is a welcome back type of situation for myself to celebrate with my friends,” Wilt said.
Thanks to ‘Schy’ for hosting the celebration. I’m healed baby!”
Jones said this is just the beginning for the Sound Kapos team and recording studio.
“We are aiming for a successful night, where every participating artist can connect with a wider fanbase and showcase their talents,” he said.
Wilt said he just wants to “have a good night, celebrate music, and my heart being good with a roof full of friends!”
Jones and Wilt said they will always be hosting events, and both have great plans for the future.
“My goal is to bring a service to this area that up-and-coming and established recording artists, as well as other media options such as podcast, online radio, and video services can also benefit surrounding businesses for promotional purposes,” Jones said.
In addition to Jones and Wilt, the Sound Kapos recording studio team includes Christopher Godbolt (Mustafa G), Zaya Branam (Thrashmob Z), Brandon Nairns (Kapo Drac), Dylan Thomas (Fluen$y), Tyree Gates (100 Kufis), Shak Rice (SpaceDaGhost), and “Mask Off Moose.”
“It’s a studio first, but we want to support any up-and-coming talent in any way,” Wilt said. “The next move though is to start incorporating our local schools with music tips, growth, and advice.”
Jones said the crew is working on new ideas to help local artists.
“We are in the midst of brainstorming ideas that will benefit up-and-coming artists while bringing culture and diversity to our area, and a safe place for creativity,” Jones said. “We are art, and art is us.”