A chance to step into the Christmas feeling of bygone years and to bring the community together led to a special holiday event.
“A Log Cabin Christmas,” hosted by the Middleburg Revitalization Committee, will be held Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on East Market Street, the oldest street in town, developed around 1801.
“It’s like a little Christmas past, with all the trimmings,” said Deborah Troutman, president of the Middleburg Revitalization Committee. “The ambience and the historical East Market Street, that is exactly what makes it special.”
The festival will include holiday vendors, food, local musicians, wagon rides, Snyder County Historical Society museum tours, tree lighting, views of the Motz Cabin decorated for the holidays, toy candy by Rich Nornhold molded in original Civil War molds, book signings by four local artists, a strolling Revolutionary War drummer re-enactor, and Santa Claus.
The tree lighting ceremony will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the Town Square with carol singing.
“We try to make it as ‘old order’ as possible,” said Brenda Dombrowski, treasurer of the Middleburg Revitalization Committee.
One tantalizing draw of the event?
The aromas of many different foods being prepared.
“It’s the smell, all the good food,” Dombrowski said. “Our local churches and our local schools support this event.”
Middleburg Area High School groups like the German club make brats and sauerkraut. Local churches make soup.
Other organizations will offer haluski, kettle corn, homemade potpie, funnel cakes and deep-fried pickles. Among the nearly 50 vendors, Punako Lane Artisan Hearth will sell homemade hearthstone bread.
“Just some different foods you don’t get every day,” Dombrowski said.
Four authors from the Susquehanna Valley Writers Group will sell their books from inside the Snyder County Historical Building, on East Market Street.
Jill Thomas, great-great-granddaughter of Julius Sturgis, who started the Sturgis Pretzel Company, will sell her pretzel book and cute pretzel novelty gifts. Sandy Sieber will sell her Pennsylvania History texts/workbooks for students as well as history buffs. Bonnie Swinehart will be back again to sell “Benjy and the Belsnickel,” and Marsha Hubler will feature her latest historical fiction, “Tommi Pockets.”
“I’ll be selling my Keystone Stables series and my new fiction from the 1950s (“Tommi Pockets”) about a girl who loves to shoot pool,” Hubler said. “But that’s a problem because women aren’t allowed in poolrooms in the 1950s. So she dresses like a boy, and there’s nothing but trouble from there on.”
The tiny Motz cabin, on East Market Street, will be decorated by local florist Melody Folk. Traveling musicians include Chad Miller on the trumpet and Frank and Cathy Delucca, accordions. A Petting Zoo will be hosted by Missy Hummel. Local artists Jim Dippery, Theron Jordan and Bill Clawser will feature their work
“It’s really a nice event for the whole community,” Hubler said. “It’s just a lovely evening for folks to come out. We’ll be in the Historical Society building. We’ll be happy to greet them and wish them a Merry Christmas.”
“It’s four hours of nostalgia,” Troutman said. “All wrapped up into one little evening.”