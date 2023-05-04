BEAVER SPRINGS — The community gives to the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), and the MACC gives back to the community. This partnership has remained strong for the last 21 years and will be celebrated again with an annual Kids Fair and anniversary auctions this weekend.
According to the center’s Executive Director Michael Bobb, the MACC is grateful for the support of “very generous private donors,” as well as local companies providing both financial and in-kind donations and grants from various foundations.
“The Kids Fair is one way the MACC can translate those gifts into an event the whole community can enjoy,” Bobb said.
The mission of the MACC, he said, is “to make the community stronger by providing recreational, social and educational programs for people of all ages.” The Kids Fair began in 2016 as another way to help meet that mission.
The fair will include 25 local vendors as well as inflatables, kid-friendly activities, pony rides by Promise Ranch Ministries, a petting zoo by the Junior Beaver Fair Committee, hayrides, and barrel rides. Local fire and ambulance organizations will offer “Touch the Truck” experiences for kids.
Bobb said nonprofit organizations’ participation is central to the fair, since they not only provide activities for the children, but also can take advantage of the opportunity to bring visibility to the work they do.
In addition, the fair will offer free hot dogs, fruit and drinks to visitors, provided by Giant Food Stores in Lewistown. The MACC will offer chips, snacks and cotton candy.
A kids’ bike raffle will also be held. Every child who attends the Kids Fair will get a free chance to win two bicycles and helmets donated by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Representative David Rowe, and Target in Selinsgrove.
“The MACC is very grateful for the organizations in the community who help to provide the free activities and services to our local families,” said Lindsay Dressler, MACC program director.
She said the Kids Fair is also sponsored by many local organization and businesses, including Snyder County Coalition for Kids, Conestoga Wood Specialties, and Kreamer Funeral Home.
The weekend will also include 21st anniversary auctions on Friday and Saturday. A Chinese auction will include more than 500 items, and a silent auction more than 100 donated items. Both will be held Friday and Saturday. A live auction will also be held on Saturday with more than 80 items. Everyone attending the live auction with a bidding number will have the chance to unlock “Keys for Cash” — $21, $210, or $2,100. Only 400 keys are available, and participants must be at least 18 years old to participate.
According to Bobb, the auction is a biennial event. The first auctions were held in 2017.
Proceeds will be used to help the MACC’s focused efforts this year on adding new programs and improving the quality of existing programs. Bobb said in order to dedicate more time to this effort, several other fundraisers were eliminated.
“The auction provides seed money to replace the fundraisers while we develop this new programming into financially sustained activities,” he said. “We are always looking to add activities to the MACC that are more aligned to our mission statement, so having a few large fundraisers and replacing the time spent on smaller fundraisers is an overall strategy to achieve that goal.”
Bobb expressed his gratefulness for the volunteers and sponsors who make the Kids Fair and auction event possible.
“When soliciting for donations, we explain what our mission is, which is all it takes for donors to support this event,” Bobb said. “All of the volunteers, including the MACC’s board of directors, are people that use the MACC and see the value of giving their time and talent to make these events successful.”
The MACC opened its doors in 2002 with a one-million-dollar mortgage. Bobb said they were able to retire that mortgage at its 20th anniversary celebration, and he credits that milestone to the generosity of the community. In return, the MACC is always working to provide a wide variety of programs that the community can enjoy. Those programs include Silver Sneakers for seniors; Keystone STARS Childcare Program; and a food distribution program for low-income households. The MACC also serves as a central location for Red Cross blood drives, and for Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals to offer services to provide care where gaps may exist.
Bobb said the MACC also exists as a safe place for young adults to gather and socialize and have positive role models, as well as a space for families to hold celebrations.
“There is something at the MACC for everyone,” he said.