By
Cindy
O.
Herman
For The Daily Item
The Super Bowl is Sunday, and the region has a variety of specials and events planned, starting Saturday and plenty on Sunday.
Shade Mountain Winery, Middleburg
The winery will be offering a special event Saturday — a day before the Super Bowl — called “Soup-er Bowl Saturday” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A variety of soups made from Shade Mountain’s wines will be available, as will a concert from the Train Wreck Survivors from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5.
Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Lewisburg
Plans were still being firmed up, but Brendan’s Towne Tavern will have appetizer and drink specials all day on Super Bowl Sunday. Mimosas, PBR and a Meaty Bloody Mary made with bacon and shrimp will be part of the specials. Owner Brady Fisher noted the sports bar has eight large, flat screen TVs — patrons will enjoy every play.
Bull Run Tap House,
Lewisburg
Bartenders confirmed there will be wing specials at the Bull Run Tap House. Beyond that, watch for other attractions, to be determined.
Bots Tavern, Selinsgrove
Buy a 60-ounce pitcher of lager for $4.50 and enjoy the “Wings and Things Buffet,” featuring munchies like hamburgers, hot dogs and other good foods from 3 to 6 p.m., said owner Rick Schuck. Other drink specials will be announced on game day.
“We make it fun,” Schuck said. “Throughout the afternoon we’ll be giving out random prizes from our beer distributors. Like T-shirts, hats, drink cozies, things like that.”
Prior to the Super Bowl game, patrons can register to win a Bots gift card, and throughout the game Schuck announces prizes for the next first down, next penalty, etc.
John Hine, bartender at Bots, said people will like the bar’s atmosphere: “Everywhere you look you’ll have a TV. And damned good food.”
BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar, Selinsgrove
Fill up on wings and Bongo dip at BJ’s. Bartender Curtis Pennay said wings will be 50 for $55 on Super Bowl Sunday. Bongo Bongo dip, $45 for five pounds.
Garfield’s Restaurant & Pub, Selinsgrove
“Stop on in,” said Sarah Hornberger, manager at Garfield’s. “We do have TV, and we’ll have the game on.”
Magician Brent Kessler will entertain patrons from 5 to 7 p.m., when kids’ meals are free. The rest of the day, kids can eat for 99 cents. Sundays starting at 6 p.m., Garfield’s offers half-priced appetizers, like chicken quesadillas, chips & salsa, mozzarella cheese sticks, boneless wings and more.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Monroe Market Place, Selinsgrove
Planning a big party? Catering orders of $100 or more at Red Robin can be delivered for free. “We’ll take that delivery for free,” said Rafael Pichardo, manager. The delivery fee for catering is normally $25.
Buffalo Wild Wings,
Monroe Marketplace
No special food or drink options, but the sports bar is taking reservations for people who want to come see the game.
“We’re showing it on all our screens,” said Lauren Marinelli, host at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Beaver Springs Fire Co.
Order your chicken wings and help support a good cause.
Super Bowl Wings will be available from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Fire Company, 1015 Center Avenue. Cost is $8 per dozen or $9 per dozen delivered.
“We’ve had a lot of good reviews,” said Eric Balatincz, vice president of the Fire Company, noting that they sold 200 dozen when they started. Now in their fifth year, they’ve increased to 400 dozen. “Obviously, people love the wings. And, it benefits your local fire company and EMS.”
Credit cards are accepted. Contact Eric at 570-541-1938 or admin@beaverspringsfire.com.
Iron Vines Winery, Sunbury
The winery will offer a “super” party from 3:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, complee with music from Check1Two from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and catered food from BarbarianQ from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person, and includes pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. The game will also be on the TV.