SELINSGROVE — The popular, long-running Market Street Festival is back this year with entertainment, games, food and more than 120 vendors.
The 42nd annual festival will be held rain or shine this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Selinsgrove.
The festival, hosted by Selinsgrove Projects, Inc., was canceled for the first time in its history last year because of COVID. This year, unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Carol Handlan, co-chair with Larisa Calvo, has been attending the festival for nearly 30 years and said she loves the fried turkey and sausage sandwiches. “But,” she added, “what I love most is seeing all of my friends and people returning to Selinsgrove who moved away and come in just for the festival. It is like homecoming for me and many others.”
This year, the vendors will again feature many food favorites, including — to name just a few — kettle corn, potato chips, milkshakes, and sausage and fried turkey sandwiches, as well as lots of baked goods.
Since there will be dozens of vendors, there will be a large variety of crafts and merchandise for sale. Brenda Fabian, of BLF Jewelry, has been a vendor at the festival for a number of years. She said, “The festival marks a wonderful way to celebrate the changing seasons. The volunteers are always helpful, and the crowds ensure a successful day for me as a vendor.”
The festival will also offer lots of entertainment throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 until 9 a.m. at Pine and Market streets with the Selinsgrove Area High School Band. Also performing at that location will be Rebecca Jade from 9 to 10 a.m.; Becky Blue Band from 10 a.m. to noon; and Axe & Fiddle from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Snader Strong 5K Race will be held at Pine Street and the Isle of Que from 9 until 10:15 a.m.
Handlan said the goal of the festival is to showcase downtown Selinsgrove’s business district and “the many organizations that make up our wonderful community.” For 42 years now, he noted, it has achieved that goal.
“It’s all about community, variety and being outdoors that keeps the event going every year,” Handlan said. “The festival continues to grow, not only with vendor participation, but with attendance because it truly is a wonderful family, fun-filled event.”
There is no admission to attend the festival. Limited parking is available around town, but visitors are strongly encouraged to park at the Selinsgrove Area High School parking lot and take a free shuttle bus that will run a continuous loop to the festival from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival is the largest attended event hosted by SPI, but the largest fundraiser each year is the Hops, Vines & Wines Festival in July. Proceeds from the events are used for revitalization efforts in downtown Selinsgrove, including a façade grant program for business owners, a streetscape program, and maintenance of the Commons Park and town clock, both owned by SPI.
Working alongside various partners and resources, Handlan said SPI “promotes the economic growth, cultural vibrancy, natural resources and unique character and heritage of downtown Selinsgrove.”
For more information about Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. and upcoming Selinsgrove happenings, visit selinsgrove.net or the Downtown Selinsgrove Facebook or Instagram page.