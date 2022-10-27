LEWISBURG — The spooky season is here and Downtown Lewisburg is ready to celebrate Halloween with a number of activities aimed to provide fun for all ages.
The Market Street Mask-A-Rade invites families to enjoy trick or treating and other Halloween activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants are invited to come downtown to show off their fabulous Halloween costume and do some trick or treating, shopping, and dining at downtown stores and restaurants.
The LDP advertises the opportunity to “Walk the Orange Carpet” in front of the Campus Theatre, which will be being streamed live “so friends and family can watch you strut your fabulous costume creations.”
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said events like these are proof that Lewisburg is a vibrant community.
“An indicator of a healthy community continues to be diversity — specifically in age demographics — while providing programming and resources for all age groups,” she said. “In downtown Lewisburg that is evident in our upcoming Market Street Mask-A-Rade.”
Some, but not all, of the businesses participating in the Mask-A-Rade” include The Cookie Dude, Barnes & Nobles at Bucknell University, Purity Candy, Retrah and Dwellings, Black Dog Jewelers, Bull Run Tap House, Amber G Photography, Happy and Healthy Wellness Studio, Elizabeth’s, The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Daisylace Boutique, The Open Discourse Coalition, Jordanna Adams and The Lewisburg Deli.
The day is being hosted by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) and is sponsored by Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, Bucknell University and the Borough of Lewisburg.
The fun doesn’t stop there, though. Folks are invited to pop in at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for their “Munchkins and Pumpkins” event.
“This is our sixth ‘Munchkins and Pumpkins’ event, said Kahla Woodling DeSmit, executive director of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. “Our very first (event) took place when we were yet a museum without walls. So this program is very special to us.”
Last year, more than 200 children and their families came through the museum to enjoy the event.
“Families can expect a fun day of learning and play,” she said. “Not only will the Bucknell University Chemistry Club be leading some fun Halloween-themed STEM demonstrations — puking pumpkins are always a hit — but we will also have other activities for the kids to enjoy like pumpkin decorating, face painting and tasty treats.”
The Bucknell University Student Government Community Committee will also be volunteering with the museum and distributing themed goodie bags for the kids.
“This event takes tremendous community support,” said Woodling DeSmit. “From the financial support of The Northumberland National Bank to the in-kind contributions of donuts and coffee from Dunkin and pumpkins and applies from Dries Orchards to the over 20 volunteers that we will be helping from Bucknell, this is a great way to celebrate fall and inspire a love of life long learning — and we couldn’t do it without all this help.”
Woodling DeSmit said the program is a great way to introduce their littlest guests to science.
“The demonstrations that the club will be provided certainly produce a ‘wow’ effect and it is a great entry point to getting young learners excited about science and other STEM topics. You will definitely be wondering how they did that.”
Finally, don’t miss the Halloween themed selfie station in front of the Bucknell Barnes and Nobles Bookstore, where guests can document those fabulous costumes.