Lycoming College is collaborating with the Community Arts Center (CAC) to bring a childhood classic to life as Lycoming College Student Summer Stock hits the stage with its production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” this weekend.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Inspired by Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, the production has won 47 international awards and thrills sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.
Since 2015, Lycoming College has been doing summer stock with the CAC, featuring local students from grades 7-12. Shantel Hill — a rising junior at Lycoming College and a musical theatre major — was offered the opportunity to choreograph as well as the role of assistant director under Lakeetha Blakeney, the director of “Matilda.”
This musical theatre adaptation of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a gifted little girl with astonishing wit and intelligence forced to put up with a crude and distant mother and father.
“Worse, Agatha Trunchbull, the evil principal at Matilda’s school, is a terrifyingly strict bully,” Blakeney said. “However, when Matilda realizes she has the power of telekinesis, she begins to defend her friends from Trunchbull’s wrath and fight back against her unkind parents.”
Unappreciated by most of the adults in her life, Matilda turns to books as a safe space and her first introduction to the world around her. Despite being unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda impresses her schoolteacher, Miss Honey.
“When she goes to school, she meets Ms. Trunchbull, the angry headmistress who believes that children don’t deserve to be heard, and Ms. Honey, her teacher, who becomes one of the few adults in her life who respects her,” Hill said. “We see her learn that her life doesn’t have to be the way it’s given to her — it can always be rewritten.”
Blakeney said a lot of work has gone into this show, from actors having to learn lines, blocking, choreography and music, to directing, technical directing, set designing, costume designing, lighting and the orchestra.
“So many people have been working diligently to bring this story to life,” Blakeney said. “The kids have been rehearsing nearly every day since June 9 and they are fantastic.”
Hill said the process of preparing for this production has been great, as the kids have been super collaborative and very receptive to her.
“It has been interesting to see how thoughts, renderings, first drafts, and ideas are coming together,” she said. “Putting it all together happened relatively quickly, so we had a great amount of time fixing what we needed to fix and overall making it sharper and more fun to watch.”
While some people may be familiar with the early film adaptation of “Matilda,” this production is much different as a musical theater version.
“There is no film magic, and you can’t quickly cut from one scene to the next like you can in film,” Blakeney added. “But there is theater magic that lots of talented folks create.”
This production of “Matilda” is run by all kids, which Hill thinks adds a bit of nuance to it with some of them having to play as adults, which they have never been before.
“It’s so ironic to see a version of a world where adults who act like kids are being played by kids trying to act like adults — if that makes sense,” she said. “In addition, our set is very simple. A lot of our settings are shown by different boxes as opposed to a couch, a desk, or anything else. The kids do a great job of immersing themselves into this world, and I think the audience will too.”
In “Matilda,” there are no scene numbers, which Hill believes was intentional to make everything easier to follow and flow well together.
“Also, Tim Minchin does a great job with musically spelling out the connections between characters and how they feel in all moments of the story,” she added. “I feel like few musicals do it so well, so I appreciate hearing that. It made choreographing so much more fun and meaningful to me.”
“What makes ‘Matilda’ so special is that a person who thought she had no voice, finds her voice and uses it to speak up for herself and for others,” Blakeney said.
Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda” is a joyous girl power romp. Hill said Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
“Even though there are kids in this show, it is definitely also made for an adult audience,” Hill said. “There are a lot of jokes and serious themes that the kids initially miss that I know some adults will get.”
Blakeney said she hopes the audience has a great time watching the show and that they understand the magnitude of the work that went into making this show happen.
“I hope they will be inspired to speak up for others,” she said. “I hope they will be inspired to support the arts and maybe get in the game themselves.”
“I hope that the audience can pick a character that they relate to and let that inspire them,” Hill said. “There are so many people who struggle with the idea of writing their own future, and I hope little Miss Matilda, even at 5 years old, can teach them a little lesson on standing up for themselves.”