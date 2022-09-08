McCLURE — Get a true taste of a Civil War soldier’s life by trying the famous McClure bean soup, but then have a whole lot more fun than any Civil War-era soldier could have dreamed of by staying for the fair.
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair runs Sunday through Saturday at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup is served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m., and the 131st Parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, running through Specht, Brown, Railroad, Schoch, and Ohio Streets.
The festival is unusual in that it started officially in 1891 as the Bean Soup Celebration, with the public invited to enjoy a real Civil War bean soup dinner with veterans of the Civil War. Since then, the dinner has grown to include the parade, carnival rides and other attractions, but always the center of attention is on the traditionally made soup.
Billie Shawver and her husband, of McClure, used to host a horse show at their farm every year to raise funds for the Bean Soup Festival. To her, the biggest draw of the festival is its history and how the bean soup encampment began.
“It started out with the soldiers coming home from war. They got together to meet and reminisce,” she said. “Whatever they had, beans and salt pork, they threw in the kettle and, I guess, sat around and told war stories and tried to heal the wounds from the country’s war.”
Attendees at the fair can see the soup being made in large iron kettles “over a wood-fire battery of furnaces capable of handling 16 large 35 gallon capacity kettles at one time,” according to the McClure Bean Soup Fair’s website. “Each man stirs two of the kettles during two hour and twenty minutes shifts.”
As unique as it is, the McClure bean soup even reached the attention of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. On Oct. 8, 1956, local business leaders chartered a plane to fly to the White House to deliver soup to him.
Adam Ewig, vendor coordinator for the fair, also cited its history as a main draw and noted that in recent years, the fair has become like a big reunion.
“People come here and run into people they haven’t seen in years,” he said.
The fair has even sparked some lasting romances. Ewig recalled mowing grass for a couple who had met on a blind date at the fair, played Bingo, and 60 years later were still together.
“Those are the cool stories I like to hear,” he said.
Ewig noted that Monday night offers free rides, from 6 to 9 p.m.
This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week.
Live musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week.
For more information, visit www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com