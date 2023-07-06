The Watson Inn is happy to welcome back musician and regular performer Braden McDannell as he brings his brand of Americana and folk-rock music at 6 p.m. Friday in Watsontown.
McDannell grew up near Blue Knob, Pa. and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a master’s degree in Adult Education and Communications. He currently works at Community Action in Everett, Pa., and performs music all over the region. McDannell is also an avid vinyl collector, doing vinyl DJing events at a few venues where he currently lives in Bedford County.
McDannell’s earliest memory of music is his dad playing his old cowboy guitar and listening to his dad’s CCR tapes in his truck when he was eight years old.
“I had many musical roots in my family,” McDannell said. “My great-grandfather played and built instruments that are still in my family.”
Growing up, McDannell’s parents listened to a lot of old country and folk, and artists like Johnny Cash, The Eagles and Jim Croce.
“As I got older, I got into rock music, punk, and heavier music as a teenager and into adulthood,” he said. “I try to listen to a lot of different things and expose myself to anything I can that I think will inspire me.”
McDannell grew up listening to classic rock, punk, and alternative music and performs a unique style, which is a mix of Americana and alternative folk-rock.
“I began playing the guitar at around 12 and taught myself a few chords, and it progressed from there — learning my favorite songs and exploring different types of music,” he said. “My older brother and I eventually started a band, and I got a drum set and started playing by ear.”
McDannell has performed all over the state, including Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre, Gettysburg, Harrisburg, and Somerset, and out of state in New York City, Woodstock, New York, Berkeley Springs and Martinsburg, West Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
As for his future plans with his music, McDannell is hoping to set up a mini tour.
“I have performed in a lot of different places around the country, so I feel like cumulatively, I have done some touring,” he said.
McDannell is also attending a songwriter retreat later this month outside Louisville, Kentucky called TERRA Songwriting Retreats.
McDannell has been performing at the Watson Inn since March 2020, and they always find an open date to have him.
“He always draws a crowd, and his voice is simply wonderful!” said Watson Inn General Manager Pam Lenig-Showers. “We love supporting live music and have met some very talented locals. He’s pretty busy but very loyal to his fans.”
The Watson Inn wants to see a good crowd come out and enjoy the show, and McDannell is counting on the same.
“I just hope everyone has a great time listening and enjoying themselves while being there — connecting with the music and my style of performing,” he said. “I have a few local music friends joining me, so it should be a fun evening.”