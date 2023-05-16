Director Amanda Brosious knew when deciding Meadowbrook Christian School’s 2023 musical that the students would be a good fit for her choice.
“The talented guys — and girls — really lined up with the needs for ‘Guys and Dolls,’” she said. “I thought it would be a great way to showcase what they can do.”
They lived up to her expectations, working hard to memorize their lines and cues despite having to share a rehearsal space.
“We share space with the school and church so it makes rehearsals on stage difficult to come by. Our students only have the final two weeks in the performance space,” Brosious said. “It creates many challenges but I’m always so impressed with the students ability to adapt and overcome this obstacle!”
Brosious said the production was blessed with a great team of technicians who helped them put on a very professional looking show.
Brosious said she knew audiences were in for a great show a few weeks in when the leads had already begun to memorize their own lines and song. She encouraged the cast to learn their parts early so they would have more time to develop their character.
Brooklynn Weaver, a junior who played Sarah Brown, said trying to fully connect with her character in order to do her absolute best was her biggest challenge.
Her efforts and those of her cast mates paid off as audiences praised the students for their characterization. In her review, Brouse noted that the students “clearly enjoyed putting on ‘Guys and Dolls.’”
“My favorite moment was when Nicely-Nicely (Keegan Gill) came into the scene with his bread, and Nathan (Jayar Rhodes) would grab the bread and stomp on it, and Nicely would still eat it and it would generate a lot of laughter from the audience,” said Levi Erb, the 10th-grader who played Sky Masterson.
Gill, a senior, said that was his favorite moment from the live performances.
The cast did its best to help each other throughout rehearsal and production, offering each other advice.
“I think I learned to hone in my own acting skills through helping my fellow cast members with their own skills,” Gill said.
Brosious said the cast has been one of the most wonderful casts she has ever worked with in her 15 years of directing.
“They have been so kind, respectful, loving, drama-free and hardworking! We always have great casts, but this one has been exceptional. The way they have treated each other has been heartwarming as well,” she said. “God’s love really permeated the entire experience this year.”