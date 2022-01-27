LEWISBURG — Valley residents don’t have to go far to find art that speaks to them and lifts spirits, not when a local art club gathers its best efforts in a months-long exhibit.
The Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) will host their Members’ Show at Gallery 255 at The Public Library for Union County, from Feb. 2 through March 30 during the library’s open hours.
From Tuesday, Feb. 8, until Tuesday, March 29, representatives from the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Photography Club will be available at Galley 255 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to answer questions and discuss the show.
“Because this show is open to members of our two special-interest groups, the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club, there will be a much wider variety of media represented than the typical show,” said Della Hutchison, president of the LAC. “Visitors are likely to see ceramics, jewelry, calligraphy, and fiber arts as well as the more usual oil paintings, watercolors, and photographs. Our members are so talented, you just never know what you’ll see.”
“With the isolation due to COVID and the bleakness of winter, attending an art exhibition in February can be a breath of fresh air,” said Dan Hyde, chair of the Photo Club. “It can boost your spirits! It’s a chance for you to view what local artists, your friends and neighbors, have created. If you love to admire art and to try to understand the meaning hidden within, this show is for you.”
Barbara Baker, chair of the Artists’ Guild, noted that the Susquehanna River Valley is a “little known treasure” of Pennsylvania, with its beautiful mountains, fertile farmland, and extensive rivers and creeks.
“We have a history of many peoples: Native people, early pioneers, the Amish and Mennonite cultures, French settlers,” she said. “We have a rich history of arts and crafts. Today we have artists of all sorts doing traditional crafts such as quilting and basket weaving or more exploratory art with digital photography using computer software to create a new kind of picture.
“Few people recognize that the Susquehanna River Valley area has such a vibrant and active artists’ community. The Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Photography Club includes artists using a variety of mediums and exploring the arts in diverse ways. Attending this show can help open our eyes to the richness of talent and resources that can be found here.”
Viewing art on display can sometimes be intimidating for people who “aren’t da Vincis,” Hutchison said.
“We hope those viewing the exhibit will be inspired to pick up a brush or sketchpad or take more photos with their phone cameras,” she said. “After all, our members were once beginners, too.”
This year’s show celebrates both the 10-year anniversary of the founding of the Artists’ Guild and the 5-year anniversary of the Lewisburg Photography Club. The two groups nurture budding artists and photographers, Hutchison said, adding that members share their work and offer each other encouragement, advice, and inspiration.
“Get-togethers such as the annual Plein Air Event at the Dale-Engle-Walker property and Photo Club outings provide opportunities to create and explore,” she said. “The Lewisburg community benefits from having a thriving cohort of local artists and photographers.
“If you want to view beautiful art, you don’t have to travel to a big city — you can just take a trip to the library or head downtown during the Stroll Through the Arts in November. Moreover, this thriving group acts as a magnet to artists looking to relocate to our area. Finally, our artists and photographers use their art to give back to the local community, whether it’s by donating a piece for a fund-raiser or taking photos at events hosted by area nonprofits to use for publicity or offering workshops for kids.”
Individual pieces at the Members’ Show will be marked with a price if they are available for sale.
“Walk around the show,” Hyde said. “If a piece of artwork touches your heart, purchase it and bring to your home cheer that you will enjoy long after the show is over.”
For more information about either group, contact guild@lewisburgartscouncil.com or www.LewisburgPhotoClub.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com