Across the Valley this weekend, Memorial Day services will be held. Check back for the latest additions.
SATURDAY
MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT/Lewisburg
A musical and video concert honoring those who have served our nation, with a special feature on Medal of Honor winners and featuring guest speaker Senator Doug Mastriano, retired Army colonel will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Concert begins at 5 p.m. with the free café open at 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
SUNDAY
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/McClure
A Memorial Day service will be held at 2 p.m. at the McClure American Legion Post 942. Guest speaker will be State Representative David H. Rowe. Light refreshments will follow the service.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Riverside
The 57th annual Riverside-Rush Township Memorial Day service will be held at Riverside Park next to the municipal building, corner of Montour and Dewart streets. The service begins at 11:30 a.m. with a concert presented by the Danville Community Band. Speaker will be Tim Egan.
MONDAY
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Beavertown
A Memorial Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Beavertown borough building, 111 W. Walnut St.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY/Danville
Veterans of Montour County will host the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at the bridge next to Riverfront Park to honor those lost and buried at sea. From that point, the parade will advance from Front Street down Mill Street to Memorial Park. At Memorial Park, a program will be presented. Parade marchers, fire trucks, vehicles, floats, and other parade participants will assemble on West Front Street next to the river. This is a change from past parades to alleviate congestion on West Market Street. Veterans marching in the parade can continue to assemble in the bank parking lot next to the courthouse on West Market Street and join in the parade when it passes. A van will be available from Rabbit Transit to haul any veteran unable to walk in the parade or who would like to watch the bridge ceremony. The van will load veterans from 9 to 9:30 a.m. next to the courthouse and will proceed to the bridge for the ceremony at 10 a.m. The van is handicap accessible with a loading ramp for wheelchairs. Parade marshals are Air Force veterans Wendy Warfield and Anthony P. Turel Jr., MD. Turel, who is a Vietnam veteran, will also provide Chaplain services for both the bridge and park ceremonies. The person selected to be the Honored Decorated Veteran for the parade is Army Vietnam veteran Richard Shultz. Retired Air Force veteran Alex Jordan, VFW Post 298 Commander, will be the Master of Ceremony. The speaker for the park ceremony is Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Robert Barnhart. POW/MIA Ceremony will be performed by Air Force Vietnam veteran Tim Egan. Air Force veteran Doug Resseguie will read the Roll Call of the Honored Dead. American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard will perform military honors. Flower girls Harley Beagle, first grade, and Bryanna White, kindergarden, will perform the Tribute of Flowers from the Bridge. The Danville High School Chamber Choir will sing the National Anthem and singer Brittany Drum will lead the crowd in the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Sydney Hackenberg, eighth grade, will read In Flanders Field and Charles Baucom, eighth grade, will read the Gettysburg Address. The Danville High School Band will provide a band selection and Armed Forces Salute music. Community Groups are encouraged to present a wreath during the park ceremony. In case of rain, the park ceremony will be held in the Danville Middle School Auditorium.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY/Lewisburg
Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will conduct its Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at Second and Market streets, proceeding up Market to Seventh Street and south on Seventh Street to the Lewisburg Cemetery where a ceremony will be held. Guest speaker is Stan Hudson, retired Safety and Emergency Manager at Evangelical Community Hospital. He served on the Pennsylvania Counter Terrorism Task Force, was chairman of the North Central Incident Management Team, chairman of the North Central Health and Medical Team and was a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health State Advisory Committee. Hudson was also a Level III Hazardous Materials Technician, a Radiological Officer for Union County and was Chairman of the Union County Emergency Preparedness Council. Scout Troops and youth sports teams are invited to join the parade which will form at 10 a.m. on North Second Street adjacent to Coles Hardware.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/New Berlin
A Memorial Day service begins at 1:30 p.m. at the New Berlin Cemetery.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Northumberland
Parade forms at Second Street end of King Street Park at 8:30. Parade steps off at 9 a.m. and will go up Orange Street to Seventh Street, then to Riverview Cemetery. Memorial Day Service will be held at the cemetery beginning between 9:30-9:45 a.m.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & SERVICE/Sunbury
American Legion Post 201 will host a Memorial Day Parade forming along Raspberry Avenue. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. down Market Street and ending in Cameron Park where a program will be held with Jody Ocker, USAF Retired, as speaker.