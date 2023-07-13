NORTHUMBERLAND — Acoustic duo Merely Players are delighted to return to Norry Hookies, performing hits from past to present on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., at 348 5th St., Northumberland.
Merely Players play top 40 hits from the past to now with their smooth harmonies and relaxed, yet upbeat performances. The duo features Mackenzie Laudenslager on lead vocals and Jake Schmoyer on guitar/keyboards/vocals.
Originally from Paxinos, Laudenslager currently lives in Northumberland. Much of her musical background comes from singing in church and theatre.
“I listen to a lot of Contemporary Christian music,” she said. “But some other artists I love are Alanis Morissette, Sara Bareilles, Paramore and Stevie Nicks.”
Schmoyer hails from Nazareth, Pa., but has lived in Mount Carmel since he was 12. While his main instrument is lead guitar, a lot of people don’t know that he plays more than just acoustic.
“I love the ‘80s,” he said. “Journey, Fleetwood Mac — anything with great guitar work and a great vocal.”
Laudenslager and Schmoyer had known each other for years from playing in bands and decided they wanted to play acoustic music together. Their name was inspired by Laudenslager’s mother, who is an English teacher.
“It comes from a Shakespeare quote — ‘All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women Merely Players,’” she said. “We want people to know we are here merely to play good music for them and help them enjoy themselves.”
Schmoyer said the idea behind Merely Players was to have a duo that plays everything.
“We play songs people love but also make them go ‘oh I remember this one!’” he said. “We play to the crowd’s age, so our sets are determined by who’s there. So each night is different.”
Merely Players performs several mashups and medleys in their shows, which are basically songs that follow similar chord progressions and melody lines.
“It allows us to touch on several songs at once and not have to play the entire song,” Schmoyer said. “Most people get bored of a song after the second chorus. Basically if it was a hit, we play it.”
Merely Players has more than 500 songs to choose from and try to play something for everyone throughout a set; but they love taking requests as well.
“We never know what we will play until we get there,” Schmoyer said. “We call songs out to each other, so we don’t have a setlist per say. It just depends on the age group and venue.”
“We pay attention to who is in the crowd and adjust on the fly,” Laudenslager said. “If we see people aren’t responding to current songs, we’ll change it up and play some ‘80s. We ask for requests and will try songs both of us are mostly familiar with on the spot.”
Merely Players have performed in venues all over Central Pa., including wineries, breweries, bars, restaurants, clubs, private events, and weddings; and out of state in Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
The band said they hope to continue to provide an entertaining show with every performance, allowing people to escape from daily life for a few hours and enjoy some live music. And that’s just what they intend to do at Norry Hookies.
“We just hope everyone has a good time and that no one leaves thinking ‘they didn’t play anything I liked,’” Laudenslager said.
“We only do one or two shows there a year, so it usually packs in nice,” Schmoyer said. “It’s always a good time there! We have a lot of friends that we only ever see there, so it’s great to catch up with them!”