MIDDLEBURG — The music, the dancing, the energy and the messages of love and forgiveness make this classic story linger in the minds of its audiences.
Midd-West Area High School will present “Godspell” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium on Main Street.
Originally created in 1970 by John-Michael Tebelak, “Godspell” was born of a desire to spread a joyful message in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew. The story is set in modern times in a commuter station where John the Baptist convinces young adults to spread Jesus Christ’s messages of love and tolerance even while betrayal by Judas and death by crucifixion loom ever closer. Music and new lyrics are by Stephen Schwartz.
“This show uses a series of light-hearted parables to present some important lessons for everyday life in a very relatable way,” said Adam Dietz, director of the show. “While the inspiration comes from Scripture, the over-arching message includes universal themes of love, community, and human connection. Of course, it wouldn’t be a musical without song and dance.”
Previous versions of the musical have inspired songs like “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Day by Day” and “Bless the Lord.”
“The score from this revival version uses a fresh and modern sound to enhance all the action and story-telling,” Dietz said. “Get ready for some driving rhythms and catchy tunes that you’ll be humming for weeks to come.”
He praised the teens involved with the show, noting that the cast consists of only 13 students.
“They’ve each worked through their own frustrations while preparing some very challenging material, and have managed to support and encourage each other during the process as well,” Dietz said. “It’s been an interesting journey for all of us, but a personal joy for me to watch them grow as individuals on stage.”
Skyylar Epley, a junior, plays the character played by Telly Leung in the Broadway version. Leung sang “All Good Gifts.”
“I think the audience will like my character because he’s a little foolish and silly,” Epley said.
Sophomore Lana Kratzer plays a character who is known in the Broadway version as Uzo.
“But it in this production none of us in the cast are a certain ‘character,’ but instead we use our own names and present a certain personality,” Kratzer said. “I sing a song called ‘By My Side,’ which I truly feel represents the personality I am portraying.”
The personality she represents is that of a strong, soulful woman who isn’t afraid to follow her heart and start again, she said.
“‘By My Side’ is a song that has found a special place in my heart,” Kratzer said. “I can relate to the lyrics, and I hope that the audience will have a similar experience to mine. This show and cast has helped me come out of my comfort zone, and I can’t wait to share it with our community.”
Having people in the audience supporting the students’ work is imperative, Dietz said.
“These students spend months getting a production ready for one weekend,” he said. “Not only does a full and energetic audience stimulate their performances, it also offers the only source of recognition and validation they receive for all their efforts.”
Tickets are available at Midwesths.booktix.com. General admission tickets will be sold at the door as well.
“Thank you for your continued patronage to the Midd-West Theatre program,” Dietz said, “and please continue rallying behind the arts in our community.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com