The ripple effect of the NFL’s funding of a new Midd-West High School football team has sparked a new community-based event planned for this Saturday.
The inaugural Midd-West Band Fall Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school.
“This event is taking place to raise funds for the newly formed Midd-West Marching Mustangs,” said band director and Fall Fest organize Stacy Hostetter. “We are looking to raise money for new equipment, uniforms and performance trips.”
A wide variety of craft, street and food vendors will be on hand throughout the event. A child and pet costume parade and competition is slated for 11 a.m. to noon. A variety of kid games are scheduled from 1-3 p.m. and a chili cook-off competition will be held at the same time.
“We hope to add on to the Fall Fest next year by adding a talent competition and gift card bingo,” Hostetter said.
Organizers attempted to add the talent competition this year, but didn’t have enough contestants, however, those who did sign up will be given an opportunity to perform during this year’s festival.
Those hoping to enter the chili cook-off should bring four quarts of chili in a Crock Pot and $10 to enter. Activities and games for kids in the afternoon include face painting, a hay maze, hay bale toss, pumpkin bowling and a variety of others.
Among the growing list of vendors are the Midd-West FFA making Farm Show milkshakes, Usborne Books, Midd-West Quarterback Club clothing apparel, Midd-West German Club selling bratwursts and sauerkraut, Port Ann Wesleyan children’s ministry with pulled pork sandwiches and baked goods and the Port Ann Wesleyan youth group selling a variety of fall decorations, including pumpkins, mums, gourds and Indian corn.
“We are excited to be part of an event that benefits the school and community,” said Midd-West freshman Julianna Jordan, president of the Port Ann Wesleyan youth group. “Come join in the fun and help us raise money for a trip to a youth convention in Cincinnati.”
More information about the Midd-West Band Fall Fest can be found at the group’s Facebook page of the same name.