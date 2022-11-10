Midd-West Middle School students are full of energy and excitement in anticipation of their opening night of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” The cast of 27 is a fun bunch of kids who have brought this storyline to life, co-directors Erin Auman and Ashley Kuhns said.
The Midd-West Middle School production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” runs Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Midd-West Middle School at 10 Dock Hill Road, Middleburg. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. The production will take place on the Midd-West Middle School gym stage and tickets can be purchased at the door.
Kuhns, who is also the music teacher at the Midd-West Middle School, said they chose this show because of its lighthearted nature. “With everything going on in the world right now, we wanted to do something more lighthearted,” she said.
Kuhns said the musical, which is based on the novel by Ian Fleming, is a classic, family-friendly production. Auman said the fun-filled tale about a magical car is a story for everyone.
Professor Potts and his two children are attempting to rebuild an old race car when they realize it has magical capabilities. They face difficulties when the Baron and Baroness of Vulgaria, a country where children are banned, decide they too desire the car.
Throughout the show, the Baron and Baroness, along with the Child Catcher they enlist, attempt to capture the magical car. “At the end of the show, the children save the day,” Kuhns said.
Cast members are charged with a mix of excitement and nerves as opening night approaches. Sophia Boritz, who plays a spy, said the cast has come a long way. “I’m a little nervous. It was kind of a chaotic process, but we’ve come a long way,” she said. “Now, we feel professional. I can’t wait to perform.”
Hadassah Wesner, who plays the Baroness, said the show is ready for an audience. “I’m very excited to perform in front of people, it’s just fun,” she said.
Several cast members are new to performing on stage. Quay Johnson, who plays Jeremy Potts, said this was something he always wanted to do.
“I’ve always wanted to act and sing. I’ve been in my church Christmas play, but never anything like this,” he said. “I’d have to say my favorite part of the show is getting kidnapped!”
Caitry Gabel, who plays Jemima, said that when she heard about the show, she knew she had to audition.
“I love to sing, and I’ve always wanted to do something like this, so when I found out there was a middle school show, I decided to audition,” she said. “I was nervous at first, but I’ve gotten more used to it.”
For Keyen Kratzer, who plays the Child Catcher, auditioning for a musical was something different he thought he’d try out.
“It’s different being able to be a part of it and seeing what goes on behind the scenes,” Kratzer said. “The show is definitely something that will be different for the audience.”
Evelyn Wieser plays a spy in the show. She said that this may be her first time performing on stage, but theater has been in her life for a long time.
“My grandmother is a bit of a theater connoisseur, and she encouraged me. I’m excited for her to see the show,” she said.
According to the cast, the Midd-West Middle School Production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” is not a show to be missed.
“The cast has awesome chemistry and works so well together,” Weiser said. “That definitely affects the performance on stage.”
Kimberlyn Smith, who plays Truly Scrumptious, said “The best part about this is making people’s day.”