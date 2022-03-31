MIDDLEBURG — Long live Elvis, or at least, an Elvis-inspired character who has a whole nation wishing him farewell after he is drafted into the U. S. Army. Throw in a lucky girl who wins a goodbye kiss along with a very jealous boyfriend, and you’ve got the makings of a crazy romantic comedy.
Midd-West High School will present “Bye Bye Birdie” in the school auditorium during four performances: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
“We’re so excited to have a full-sized audience for this show,” said Kathryn Gaugler, Spanish teacher and high school theatre director. “Our last show without seating limitations was in November 2019. I know the students are so excited to perform a musical for an audience again. This show tells the tale of a simpler time, and it’s a good escape from the hustle and bustle of today.”
“Bye Bye Birdie” focuses on teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie, the Elvis-like character who is drafted into the Army. Albert Peterson, Conrad’s manager, and his assistant Rose Alverez arrange for a farewell performance so Conrad can help save the struggling firm and give “One Last Kiss” to lucky fan Kim MacAfee … but watch out for McAfee’s envious boyfriend. The play is based on the book by Michael Stewart, with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams.
The play was slated to be Midd-West’s 2020 spring show, Gaugler said, but was halted by pandemic shutdowns about three weeks before opening night.
“The students from the 2020 production were obviously devastated by never getting to share the story with an audience,” Gaugler said. “By choosing to do this show, we’re making use of all the props, costumes, and designs that were created and crafted for the 2020 show. Not being able to have a real audience last spring meant that we didn’t really refill our account with money to make the next show possible. So the directors thought about (the) group of kids we have and what resources we already had, and reviving ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ became an obvious option.”
Along with the students, she is looking forward to offering local audience members a live performance again.
“Being in the audience, going on that emotional journey with a room full of people as you experience the story being told together, and laughing, crying, and clapping together – it feels so good to be back to live performances,” she said. “I hope that people will attend our show to escape life for a little bit, hear a story, go on a journey, and give these kids the recognition they deserve for working hard on this show.”
11th-grader Nathaniel Leitzel plays Conrad Birdie, the rock star of the show. He took a comical approach to describing his role.
“I think audiences will enjoy how Conrad does everything for himself and is very responsible … Just kidding!” he said. “I think people will enjoy how his hips don’t lie.”
Kyle Boonie, also an 11th-grader, plays Conrad’s agent, Albert Peterson.
“I think that audiences will like the comedic moments and interactions that he has with other characters,” Boonie said.
The role of Albert’s assistant and love interest is played by Isabella Lapetina, 12th grade.
“She’s a complex character who can resonate in many ways, and I think people will enjoy her journey to self-acceptance, meeting spitfire Spanish Rose along the way!” Lapetina said.
The lucky, small-town girl who is chosen to receive a kiss from Conrad before he goes off to war is Kim MacAfee, played by 12th-grader Kelsey Bishop.
“I think something audiences will like about my character is my ‘maturity,’” Bishop said. “Kim likes to make herself seem a lot older than she is, and because of this some things she says aren’t things an adult would actually say or express.”
As if losing out on two years of live musicals wasn’t bad enough, Midd-West also faced some staffing challenges this year.
“Our former technical director left the district to pursue a new career path and we had to find a replacement just weeks before the show,” Gaugler said. “Our pit band will have an interim conductor, as well, so there’s just been a lot of learning for the adults involved since not everything is as automatic as it might have been. Both of them are doing such a great job stepping up into the roles, and I couldn’t be happier to have them on board to make this a great experience for the kids.”
Additionally, Gaugler explained, the two-year delay has been financially challenging, considering the cost of staging a musical. But, she added, “This is our moment to move forward.”
“More importantly, we’re back to giving students one of the expected pieces of a high school experience. For many of my students, this is their outlet, their gold star moment. COVID really took a mental toll on everyone who needs live performances to make their soul happy.”
Midd-West has social distancing guidelines that include making only every other row available for purchase. By purchasing a ticket, audience members agree to follow the school’s mask requirement.
There will be no general admission/at-the-door sales. Online ticket sales will end one hour before each performance.
Additionally, the school will raffle off three prizes, with proceeds benefitting the Midd-West High School Theatre Department. Tickets are $5 each and will be available in the lobby one hour before each performance and during intermission. The drawing will take place at the end of the final performance on Sunday, April 3. Winners need not be present.
