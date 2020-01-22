The Warrior Run Middle School will present the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Junior” on Jan. 30-31 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
The musical includes 42 student actors and stage crew in grades 6-8.
“Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas,” said Joleine Bergmueller, director of the show. “Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Junior’ is one blockbuster that audiences will find ‘Truly Scrumptious.’”
The show follows eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, as he sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic, and has the ability to float and take flight.
When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the Baron, Baroness and their henchman, the Child Catcher.