The Daily Item
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association (MSRA) is seeking the public’s input on what songs will be featured on Songs of the Susquehanna Volume 3.
This year, musicians submitted 52 songs relating to the river and its tributaries — 10 instrumental pieces and 42 with lyrics. The selection features a wide variety of genres and experience levels.
Listeners are invited to visit middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/songs-2023 to find all the submissions — including lyrics to many of the songs with vocal accompaniment. People are asked to rank their five favorite songs in order, followed by five additional songs that spoke to them. Feedback is due Tuesday.
In early March, MSRA will make a playlist featuring 20 submissions to be included on the Songs of the Susquehanna Vol. 3 album.
Those who offer input will be entered into a drawing for Riverkeeper prizes.
Any questions should be sent to Riverkeeper John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com