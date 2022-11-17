MIDDLEBURG — Some people prefer to do their shopping early, to avoid crowds and predicted price hikes during the peak shopping months. But if you haven’t even started to think about Christmas shopping yet, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
According to Statista.com, traditionally, the holiday shopping season starts the day after Thanksgiving, on Black Friday. But in recent years, retailers have begun launching seasonal discounts much earlier — and customers are taking advantage of that. According to holiday shopping statistics from 2020, 38% of U.S. consumers planned to start stocking on gifts in October, and another 23% before Thanksgiving. Only 22% said they’d wait until Thanksgiving to start their holiday shopping.
And while many have shifted focus to online shopping out of convenience or to avoid large crowds, sitting in front of a computer clicking “add to cart” doesn’t necessarily bring about the holiday spirit. For those looking for opportunities to get out and support local, small businesses, make plans this weekend to check out the Middleburg Revitalization Association’s first ever Home for the Holidays Festival.
Jodie Sheaffer, a member of the Middleburg Revitalization Committee (MRC), said they could no longer hold their Log Cabin Christmas at the square in Middleburg, but still wanted to host an event before Christmas to bring the community together.
“The MRC thought the park would be a great place to hold the event,” said Sheaffer. “The Middleburg Borough approved the closing South Charles Street and Edmond Avenue and so the MRC decided on a Home for Holidays Festival.”
The festival will include a few game stands for the kids and a variety of food including, but not limited to, kettle soups, hot chocolate, walking tacos, baked potatoes, breakfast sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches, meat sticks, cheese trays, coffee, and sweet treats.
If you’re searching for just the right gift, you can browse one of the many food vendors that will be on hand. Vendors consist of those selling jewelry, candles, home decor, ornaments, various craft, wind chimes, evergreen/floral arrangements, wreaths, artwork and more.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The MRC will also be hosting a Chinese Auction which will be held at the new Timberhaven Pavilion at Charles Park (drawing to begin at 2 p.m.).
There will be a Toys for Tots box at the MRC stand for anyone to donate.
In addition, Sheaffer said that the Midd-West School District has several clubs involved in the festival as well as the Middleburg Boy Scouts, First United Church of Christ and Trinity United Methodist Church.
“The MRC is looking forward to a fun day of community and fellowship,” she said. “We are hoping the festival is successful and we look forward to hosting the festival annually.”
The committee is also looking to get more people involved to help continue to complete beautification projects in the community.