It’s time to find your cowboy boots and get ready for 10 weeks of fun with the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC). The MACC is bringing back their well-loved line dancing classes for 10-week class starting Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Classes will take place weekly on Wednesdays, running through March 22 at the gym at the MACC, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
The MACC Program Director Lindsay Dressler said that classes are taught by Deb Young.
“Deb is a local person. She line dances herself and teaches herself the songs and then reteaches it to the class,” Dressler said. “She teaches a new song each week and the next week they go over the last one and learn a new song.”
The MACC has held line dancing classes in the past, and it was something that they wanted to continue, Dressler said.
Although Young has taught the classes in previous years, Dressler said that the instructor changes up the songs and choreography from year-to-year. “She picks some popular old songs and some new songs each year. Typically, she teaches new songs every year,” Dressler said.
The line dancing classes are always enjoyed by members of the community, according to Dressler. “A few locals love it and could honestly step up and help teach it. We had about 45 people last year,” she said. “A lot of people love it and are sweating when they come out of the class. Attendees have the gym all to themselves, so no one is watching them.”
The classes are available for all ages. Participants include both adults and children.
It is recommended that participants attend all classes as previous choreography will be reviewed and added to each week. “It’s hard to come into one class and pick it up, it’s important to sign up for the whole session,” Dressler said. Registration fees cover all of the 10 classes in the session.
Registration costs $80 for non-members adults and $40 for non-member children 12 and under. For Middlecreek Area Community Center members, registration costs $60 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under.
The registration deadline for this year’s session is Monday, Jan. 9. To register, call the Middlecreek Area Community Center at 570-658-2276 or email middlecreekareacommunitycenter@gmail.com. Payment is required at the time of registration.
All ages are welcome to attend the classes, but children 12 and under must have a parent present at the MACC facilities throughout the entirety of the class.
Throw on a flannel, and ready up your boots to join the Middlecreek Area Community Center for line dancing classes starting soon!