MIDDLEBURG — For 20 years, the Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms has brought to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger. This creative retelling of this miraculous moment in history has drawn thousands of visitors and has become an annual tradition for many.
Held in a rustic barn, the Live Nativity features 10 rooms, or scenes, with more than 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals.
After the final scene, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music. Tonight will feature music from church musicians. Friday night will feature the Fuller Family Singers, and Saturday will again feature the Craig Bradford Family.
Karl and Tanya Hertzler, owners of the farm, began the tradition two decades ago to emphasize the birth of Jesus as the real reason for Christmas. Five years ago, when the Hertzlers were thinking of retiring from the outreach, Beavertown God’s Missionary Church stepped in to make sure the story continued to be retold there each year.
Solomon Shaffer, director of the Live Nativity and associate pastor of the church, said when he learned about the event’s beginnings, and the Hertzler’s desire to especially teach the children in the community about the birth of Jesus, he decided that the theme for the milestone 20th season would be “Unto Us a Child is Born.”
It is a theme that reaches beyond the manger and into the hearts of all people, whom Jesus came to rescue, Shaffer said.
“Jesus came as a child, and if we want to be saved, we have to come as a child,” Shaffer said.
Updated each year to keep things fresh, the script will at times reflect this year’s theme. As visitors walk through the scenes of the barn, Shaffer said, they will meet people who are antagonistic and intolerant toward little children, whom they see as unimportant, but then end at the manger where the coming of Christ as a little baby challenges such an attitude. In addition, some of the disciples of Christ are also featured in the Live Nativity as children. Shaffer said sometimes we forget that his disciples were also once kids, each experiencing a unique childhood that formed their outlook on life.
Returning visitors will enjoy some familiar scenes of the Live Nativity, but Shaffer said every scene is tweaked in some way each year.
“You can’t change the story of Christmas,” he said, “but you can portray different angles.”
The Live Nativity features characters such as King Herod, Zechariah, Elizabeth, James, John, Matthew, and Judas (and their parents), wise men, shepherds, angels, the prophet Isaiah, Roman soldiers, and Mary and Joseph, as well as fictional characters that are inserted throughout.
Visitors park in the fields at the upper part of the farm, where a shuttle bus will take them to the barn about a half-mile down the lane. Once they arrive, a Roman soldier greets them for the “census,” and the process begins. It takes about 45 minutes to walk through the barn. Each scene lasts about four to five minutes. Groups of about 15 to 20 people are led to and from each scene by embedded actors.
The animals are rented from Green Horse Farms, and will include camels, zebu calves, donkeys, peacocks, sheep and “lots of goats,” Shaffer said.
According to Shaffer, volunteers are from local churches, and each year people come forward to make it a reality.
“It’s been a real blessing for those who put it on,” he said. “The team really comes together.”
Nathan Zechman and Jeremy Reese are two volunteers who helped get the Live Nativity started 20 years ago.
At the time, Reese, of Middleburg, was a high school student, employed as a farmhand at the Hertzler’s farm. He remembers the Hertzlers sharing about their experience at a live nativity somewhere else, and they started brainstorming how they might be able to offer the same experience at an unused barn on their property.
“The idea was born,” Reese said. “I got to help with building some of the set, the initial staging as it was developed.” For the first couple of years, he also volunteered as an actor. After graduation, he got married and moved out of the area, but they always brought their children back each year to enjoy it. Then his work brought them back to Snyder County, and he returned to his former church, Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, where five years ago he heard about the Hertzler’s looking to step down from running the event and the congregation’s desire to keep it going.
“Having been involved previously, it was a real joy and honor to be able to be involved again,” Reese said. In fact, his whole family has gotten involved in different ways, from acting to singing.
He has had the unique vantage point, as well, of seeing how much the venue has changed over the years.
“It has grown,” he said. “The barn has been enlarged and remodeled many times to accommodate more rooms for the story to be told.”
What he loves most about the Live Nativity is the opportunity it gives for people, especially those who may not attend church, to hear the Christmas story, to “celebrate the coming of Jesus as a baby, and the redemption story of mankind.” It also gives children a visual, he said, to understand what Christmas is all about.
Each year, Shaffer said he is encouraged to see everyone pulling together to make it happen.
“None of these people are professionals or even want to be or try to be,” he said. “They are average guys and gals.”
As each one plays their unique part, no matter how small, they join together in telling the Christmas story.
“It’s a lot of fun to tell the story of Jesus’s birth,” Shaffer said, “that there is hope in a world that is just messed up.”
This year, the Live Nativity will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Friday, and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road.
There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of running the event.
Visitors are urged to dress warmly, as much of the barn is unheated.
Hand sanitizing stations will be on hand. Actors or guests who are sick are asked to stay home.
For more information, call or text 570-541-9538 or send a message through the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Facebook page. Information is also available at beavertownchurch.com.