SELINSGROVE —The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Inc. (MVAA) will hold its 25th annual spring show Friday through Sunday on its 43-acre show grounds along Old Colony Road.
Events and demonstrations will begin around 9 a.m. each day. Breakfast will be served in the main food building beginning at 6:30 a.m. The show will end with tractor pulls Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday evening.
According to association Secretary Michael Clark, the goal of the show and the club motto is “Preserving the historical past for the future.”
According to Clark, the popular spring show brings in several thousand visitors over the weekend.
In good weather, the show features more than 100 different pieces of antique equipment and engines. Clark said they come mostly from Snyder County and the surrounding areas, but some come from other areas and states.
“You can see many different types, makes and models of tractors, hit and miss engines and tools, steam engines and sometimes a couple antique cars, too,” he said. A few years ago, the show even featured a couple of restored antique campers.
The show also features the association’s sawmill from the 1880s, steam engines from the very early 1900s, and tractors and engines range many decades up to the 1980s.
The spring show also features a variety of flea market and craft vendors selling various wares, including tractor memorabilia, tractor-related crafts, antique tools, flags, banners, flowers and much more. Clark said the show brings in quite a few, and they always have room for more — even those who wish to sell yard sale items. The spaces are reserved by donation only.
Plenty of food will also be available at the food building, including kettle cooked chips, fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, fish sandwiches, chicken fingers, sausage sandwiches, potpie, soups, walking tacos, barbecue chicken, sticky buns and ice cream.
Saturday evening, The Lucky Afternoon Band will play.
“They’ve been performing at our shows for several years now, and we always enjoy having them,” Clark said.
Dave Stamm, original member of the band, said they began playing for the MVAA show several years ago when organizers recognized them as a hometown band — which fits with the event’s overall emphasis.
“The MVAA’s spring show is a genuine ‘down-home’ rural Pennsylvania event,” Stamm said. “The band enjoys the MVAA’s hospitality and the crowd’s warm welcome and interaction at our shows.”
Though the band is typically known as a rock/variety band, for this particular event, Stamm said, “we tailor-fit our setlist, which includes more country, oldies and some bluegrass tunes.”
Visitors to the spring show can enjoy free parking, admission, entertainment, camping, and barrel train rides and kids’ pedal tractor pulls. The tractor pulls are also free to watch. Those wishing to display items at the shows can also do so for free.
Clark has been a part of the MVAA since 2000, and has served as secretary for the past 12 years. He’s been volunteering at the sawmill since their first show on the grounds in 2001.
“I like seeing all of the different pieces of equipment, tractors, engines — everything,” he said, especially the steam engines. “It all has a story to tell. If they’re freshly painted or still rusty, they are all a part of our history.”
But he also loves seeing the visitors pour onto the show grounds, and to get together with many of the association members.
“It’s a lot of hard work putting these shows on,” he said, “but it’s a great time to be together as well.”