MIFFLINBURG – This play is a bit of “Romeo and Juliet” and a bit of “A Christmas Carol,” with young lovers separated by furious fathers, and a feud that reaches beyond the grave.
Mifflinburg Area High School’s drama club will perform “Rest Assured” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
“Rest Assured,” by Donald Payton, is about a successful businessman who cares more about his money than his family, said Meghan Nardella, Mifflinburg Area High School vocal teacher and the director of the play.
“Mr. Morlock is neglecting his wife, spending a lot of time in his study, and forbidding his daughter from getting married to the son of an Italian baker,” Nardella said. “An unexpected journey shows him that the value of being with his family might actually be worth more than the value of his money.”
The young lovers are Mary Morlock and Joe Laconi. The catch is, Mr. Morlock says that if Mary marries Joe it will be over Morlock’s dead body. But Joe’s father, Luigi the baker, says that if they don’t get married, it will be over his dead body. Hilarity ensues as Mr. Morlock comes to grips with what really matters in life.
“Rest Assured” received 3-, 4- and 5-star ratings on Goodreads. Heuer Publishing published Donald Payton’s first play, “Bobbysox.” Written when he was 17, it became a hit.
“Donald’s writings take the audience through an amazing journey of excitement, cheer and surprise,” Heuer Publishing said on their website, www.hitplays.com.
“This show is ultimately about family connection and learning about priorities in life,” Nardella said. “It is a very relatable message that will resonate with everyone.”
Tickets will be available at the door and during school lunches. Additionally, tickets can be reserved online at tinyurl.com/miffrestassured, and can be paid for up to 10 minutes prior to the start of the performance (see the form at the link for more information).
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com