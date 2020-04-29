Forty-seven days ago, I sat with a truncated audience at Warrior Run Middle School as students emotionally wrapped a powerful show after months of rehearsals and research, set-builds and sacrifices.
As the curtain closed, I wondered what would happen next with the upcoming slate of shows as our governor announced stay-at-home orders that triggered countless questions that just couldn’t be answers about the nine Valley schools that had yet to stage their productions.
Forty-seven days later, and there are still no real answers to most of those questions. The schools have since been closed — at least in physical form — through the end of the academic year.
Some programs are holding out hope that they can squeeze in a show in July or August before seniors move on to the next stages of their lives. Other schools have officially canceled productions.
While their voices from the Valley’s scholastic stages may have been silenced, we wanted to give students an opportunity to share their experiences of preparation, to talk about how they have coped with the drastic change in plans and what they have learned from such a unique, tragic situation.
So, starting this week, we are sharing a special short series called the #ValleyMusicals podcast, interviewing students and shedding light on how much work they put into shows that ended before they began.
We start with Mifflinburg, which was set to stage “Shrek the Musical” on March 19-21. We catch up with senior Chris Rapson (Shrek), senior Declan MacPherson (Lord Farquaad), senior Kiley Aikey (Fiona) and sophomore Anthony Serrano (Donkey).
“Anymore, you just have to roll with the punches and go day by day,” Rapson shared as advice he’s learned through the tough evolution of coronavirus’ effects on the school’s show. “You really can’t rely on your plans for tomorrow for today because you could be living in an entirely different world tomorrow.”
Aikey admitted that she struggled with the realization of the situation.
“It was hard for a while. I stayed away from others. I didn’t talk to a lot of people. I shut myself in — I was really sad. This was my senior year and it is not ending the best,” she said. “But I realized this was not good mentally for me, so I talked to people. I talked my feelings through. I spoke with my senior advisors on what we could possibly do to make this better.”
What advice did she learn through that process of self-discovery?
“Just know that better days are coming. Appreciate what you have at the moment, because it quickly can be gone,” she said. “Keep your head up and be positive about it, because if you are negative about it, nothing is going to change.”
The students also used the podcast opportunity to share a message with the community that supports them.
“Anyone who has ever supported the Mifflinburg Area Drama Club — and to anyone who has ever come out to see one of our productions, thank you,” said Rapson.
“Our theater program would not survive without the community’s support,” added MacPherson. They are the lifeblood of our team.”
School musical programs rely heavily on the money raised via tickets for shows to fund the next spring’s production, so if you have the means and want to support students, it is recommended that you donate directly to local school theater.
We may not be able to celebrate our school shows via our annual #ValleyMusicals Celebration on the red carpet at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg, but we will strive to share the stories of our students as they pick up the pieces of their 2020 season.
“Thank you for giving us this opportunity to speak out like this,” said MacPherson. “Without you, there would literally be nothing going out there at the end of all this — so thank you for that.”
I encourage you to take some time and listen to our first #ValleyMusicals podcast, and then take action and support our high school theater programs.