MIFFLINBURG — Traditions are significant and meaningful, but what if they need to be forsaken to allow for a daughter’s happiness? and what if three daughters clash with the traditions their father reveres? With humor and poignancy, “Fiddler on the Roof” explores these and other questions.
The Mifflinburg Area High School Drama Club will present “Fiddler on the Roof” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium on Market Street.
“There aren’t many musicals that have cultural and historical messages for the performers and the audience, but this musical does,” said Patricia Wagner, lead director and producer. “There are many facets of learning for our students: cultural history, cultural traditions, accepting one another’s differences and surviving in the face of uncertainty. These are all enduring messages for our students and community.”
Senior student Anthony Serrano plays the lead role of Tevye, the father who must choose between the traditions he has always honored and the new ideas his daughters embrace.
“What Tevye brings to the story that audiences will absolutely love are his emotional moments on the stage,” Serrano said. “Tevye is a rather rough, traditional character that has powerful emotional conflicts that are so dynamic and will surely make audiences remember the show in a very endearing way.”
“It has always been one of my favorite shows to produce and this year we have the right combination of students that really appreciate the messages this musical has and how to perform it,” Wagner said.
Jillian Turner, twelfth-grader, plays Tevye’s wife, Golde, the mother of their daughters.
“I believe the audience will like how my character is strong and independent, yet comical at the same time,” Turner said.
The students were lucky not to have any major challenges in producing this year’s show, Wagner said. Just the normal high school theatre production issues, such as memorizing lines, learning choreography, staying healthy and working as a team.
Even COVID-19 restrictions did not negatively affect the school’s musical theatre program.
“We were able to continue our theatre arts productions during the 2020-2021 school year by streaming our performances, which kept our program strong,” Wagner said. “We continue to still have a great ensemble of cast and crew students involved in this year’s production.”
She is happy that audience members can once again see the musical in person without seating limitations.
“Last year we were very fortunate to perform our spring musical, but we were extremely limited to only allowing 50 family members per night to see the show in person, and we live-streamed it,” she said. “I think families, friends, and community are just excited to see a live production again, and they will come out to support the kids.”
Calling “Fiddler on the Roof” an ageless musical, Wagner said the show has something for every audience member. She noted the humor, love and drama, as well as the beautiful music and exciting dancing the students have rehearsed.
“It is always important for the cast and crew members of a production to see the support of their family, friends, and community,” Wagner said. “Seeing that support in the audience helps drive the students to perform at their highest level.”
Reserved premium tickets for any age are $10. General reserved tickets for adults and students are $8, and for children 12 and under, $6. Tickets may be purchased at the door before each performance.
