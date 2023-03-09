MIFFLINBURG — One area venue will be celebrating local musicians throughout the next week.
Rebecca Jade performs today, Country Express on Monday, and MusiCraft on Thursday at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. All performances are free.
First, singer-songwriter Jade brings a unique blend of original songs and romantic ballads with fellow musician Pat Maue today at 6 p.m. Next, local band Country Express comes to town for an evening of free music on Monday at 6 p.m. Then enjoy the Celtic sounds of MusiCraft, featuring local musician Larry Mitchell on March 16 at 6 p.m.
Music has always been an important part of Rebecca Jade’s life. Growing up, her music interests were shaped by what her parents listened to, mostly Christian and folk music.
“My parents were churchgoers, and my mom was always doing some sort of special music,” she said. “Very early on, I began singing with her and I would hear her singing her church melodies, and I started plucking them out on piano. This led to me getting some lessons.”
As the years went on, Jade became more and more involved in music and began writing songs with piano and vocals while in elementary school. While in high school, she took an interest in a guitar her mom had recently purchased, and she said she basically stole it from her.
“I was writing a lot with this new discovery,” she said. “It was pretty clear that music would continue to be something very close to my heart.”
But as Jade moved through middle school and high school, her interests shifted to heavier and more alternative music.
“I was into so many genres at the time and was just exploring,” she said. “Around my senior year of high school, I was introduced to some music that really had such a huge influence on me.Joni Mitchell for one. I had never, ever heard anyone sing and play like her.”
Over the years, some of Jade’s other biggest influences included Bob Dylan, Tori Amos, Elton John, Sixpence None The Richer, Jonathan Brooke and many others.
Jade admits she is a fan of just about every genre of music, as every style has its own special characteristics that she can appreciate.
“When I write and perform, I try to incorporate as many styles and influences as I can,” she said. “Even if it’s just a touch of something. You’ll hear a little bit of jazz, blues, country, and rock in my songs, and it will vary from song to song. My piano songs tend to have more of a jazzy feel to them.”
What Jade is most passionate about is her own original project, as she has a lengthy catalog of original songs, most of which have been written within the last two years. As far as performing her own material, Jade does several live events per month and usually performs with Maue, who backs her up on guitar and vocals.
“He is also a wonderful and creative singer-songwriter himself,” she said. “Also, when I’m lucky, my daughter Rose, who will be 15 soon, joins me on the stage with her amazing vocal talent. Ultimately, it would be great to someday soon turn this project into a full band.”
Aside from her original music, Jade performs several gigs per month in the duo Jaded, with local musician named Ed Krepps. She also performs a James Taylor Tribute with Maue, plus a project with his original music called Lunar View.
Jade has performed at several venues in Sunbury and in the surrounding areas, such as local breweries, wineries, and restaurants. She said she loves supporting the local music scene.
“Would I like to play bigger stages someday?” she said. “Sure! But I’m thankful for every step of the way, and for all of the places and people that have given me the opportunity to start with them. It’s been the best time!”
MusiCraft is a five-member band focused predominantly on Celtic/Irish folk and pub music, led by guitarist/vocalist Larry Mitchell. MusiCraft has previously performed at Rusty Rail, as well as several other venues in Central PA.
“We started about five years ago, and we just decided that we liked Irish music,” Mitchell said. “We do traditional Irish music and we’re a vocal group — basically that’s our strong point.”
MusiCraft covers songs from Irish bands like The Dubliners and The Irish Rovers and features traditional Irish music instruments such as the penny whistle (tin whistle), the concertina (accordion), and the bodhran (Irish drum).
“We do a lot of a cappella music and some with instrumental accompaniment,” Mitchell said. “We also do jigs and reels with the penny whistle, accordion, and guitar; and those are sort of instrumentals that we do in between the vocals. They are fairly well-known Irish jigs and reels.”
In addition to Mitchell on guitar and vocals (bass), MusiCraft includes Em Poremsky on penny whistle, concertina, bones (percussion), and vocals (tenor), Tom Degan on keyboard accordion, bodhran, harmonica, and vocals, Anne Smith on bodhran and vocals (soprano), and Karin Fullam on spoons (percussion) and vocals (alto).
With numerous breweries and pubs in the area, there will no doubt be plenty of Irish-themed events and entertainment in the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, as it is every year.
“Irish music goes over big this time of year in the area,” Mitchell said. “We’re looking forward to it.”