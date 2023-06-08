MIFFLINBURG — Transport yourself to a time when vehicles rolled on high, wooden wheels and children made games from simple materials.
Buggy Day will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, stretching along the 400 and 500 blocks of Market Street and into South 5th Street.
Hosted by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, the event offers a number of activities, including buggy rides, antiques appraisals, live entertainment and food.
“The buggy rides can take you back in time because our rides are in buggies that are part of the museum’s collection,” said Eva Linke, Buggy Museum board member.
Cordier Auctions Appraisal Clinic will appraise guests’ items for $5 per item or three for $10.
“It’s like having the Antiques Roadshow coming to Mifflinburg,” Linke said.
Antique vendors will be on hand for browsing and buying, and there will be an antique car display and tours of the Buggy Museum and the 1897 Heiss House. Leonard Manbeck and Gary Coddington will discuss tools used in the buggy-making trade, and Isaac Reiff, of the Vicksburg Buggy Shop, will demonstrate pin striping on a newly restored sleigh, contrasting 1880s and 2023 buggy styles.
“There’s a lot to do and a lot to see,” Linke said. “You can imagine yourself in history and compare an old buggy to a modern one, some of which are all tricked out.”
Demonstrations include chainsaw carving, lace making at the Gutelius House, Pet the Alpacas and an observation of Hex Honeybees along with a visit from the Pennsylvania State Honey Bee Queen. Local crafters will offer handmade quilts and refurbished antique trunks.
Matthew Wagner, Mifflinburg native and president of the Christkindl Market, will lead a tour of buggy makers’ graves. People can try their hand at gravestone rubbings at the First Presbyterian Church, and those who live in old houses will want to check out the “How to Date Your Old House” consultation at the Gutelius House.
Kids can have fun with vintage children’s games like bean bag toss, ring toss, duck pond, skittle bowling, pickup chess and hoop races with authentic Vermont hoops.
“We want it to feel like an old-fashioned street fair,” said Jeanette Musser, committee member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Live entertainment will be provided by the MusiCraft roving singers, TL & Kj, and Luke Hughes on the violin. The Victorian Highwheelers in period costumes will cause a sight as they pedal through the area.
Food will range from Dietz and Watson Bavarian bratwurst with Martin’s potato rolls and Rusty Rail Brewing Co. beer to pulled pork, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, cheesesteaks, Punako Lane Artisan Hearth pizza and more. Snack foods include fudge, cheesecake, kettle corn and The Old Mill Creamery ice cream.
“It’s a great family event,” Linke said. “Very family friendly.”
For more information visit “Mifflinburg Buggy Museum” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com