MIFFLINBURG — The horses in the Kentucky Derby might be a different breed from the ones who pulled the buggies manufactured in the 1800s, but the racing horses probably would be happy to know they’re part of an event raising funds to keep the memory of those buggies alive.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is hosting its second Annual Fundraising Gala, Celebrating Derby Days, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Tickets are $95 per person and include dinner, dessert, Rusty Rail beer and Shade Mountain wine. The gala takes place at 5 p.m. July 24, but ticket sales close Sunday.
Just like last year’s Roaring 20s theme, attendees at the Gala Celebration are encouraged to “dress for the races.” Think fancy, wide-brimmed bonnets for the ladies and bowlers and bowties for the gents — the showier the better, as they enjoy hors d’oeurvres and a cocktail hour featuring complimentary beer and wine, plus a cash bar.
“It’s a chance to dress up and have a date night or just a fun night out while supporting a great cause and mingling with fun people,” said Eva Linke, Gala chairperson and board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Rusty Rail’s chefs will provide a selection of entrees that includes smoked brisket over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, mahi-mahi with rice pilaf and mango salsa, or grilled vegetables with rice pilaf. Along with dinner, guests can enjoy both a live and silent auction led by Mifflinburg auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver.
Dancing music will be provided by Whiskey Logic, a Philadelphia band that plays classic rock covers from the 60s to the 90s.
“I think with our lives beginning to return to normal, this is an opportunity to get out with friends, dress up for derby days and support your local museum,” said Dr. Dave Holman, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member, adding, “Great venue, silent and live auction with a band.”
The Buggy Museum gives people an opportunity to walk through the only intact 19th-century carriage factory open to the public in the United States. Even more, guests can tour the buggy maker’s home and showroom as well as special exhibits and a modern visitor center. Children can “build a buggy.” Proceeds from the Gala Celebration will help the Buggy Museum to preserve and develop its collections related to the buggy manufacturing heritage of Mifflinburg.
“It was a great time last year,” Linke said of the gala. “This one will be just as fun.”
Tickets are $95 and available in limited numbers. They must be purchased by 11 p.m. on July 18, and can be found at the Tack Room, on Route 45 in Vicksburg, or Dr. David Holman’s office at 101 E. Chestnut St., in Mifflinburg.
Tickets can also be purchased online at the “Mifflinburg Buggy Museum” Facebook Gala event page. Grand sponsor is Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com