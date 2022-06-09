MIFFLINBURG — Beginning Thursday, the years-long tradition of Mifflinburg's Thursday night concert in the park series is taking on a brand new shine.
"We're calling it Tunes and Treats," said Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney. At the weekly free concerts at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St., a nonprofit organization will offer concertgoers treats — it could be anything from snacks to hot dogs and hamburgers — for a price to help the nonprofit. The concerts will run approximately 90 minutes, 7-8:30 p.m, Cooney said.
Helping to put this all together is Mifflinburg Borough Manager Margaret Metzger.
"It's been a joint effort between me and the mayor in putting this all together," she said on Wednesday.
Normally, Metzger puts together the summer program and then posts it online. This year she also was involved in finding the non-profits, she said.
"We're trying to bring more people into the park to have a good time and realize what a great resource the park is," Cooney added.
Thursday, the band Kinsey is playing and there will be no nonprofit involved, said Metzger. But in the future, everything is pretty well set and the non-profits include the High School track team, the Buggy Museum, Mifflinburg Hose Company and Boy Scout Troop 536 will be the beneficiaries.
"Come out and have a great time, and help good cause," Cooney said.