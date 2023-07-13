MIFFLINBURG — If ever there was a fruit to be feted, it’s the blueberry. With its tart-sweet flavor, pop-in-your-mouth shape and royal blue color, it’s a berry just begging for a party.
The Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) is hosting a Blueberry Festival on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Mifflinburg Community Park on North 5th Street.
Billed as “Bigger and Bluer,” the festival features music, food, games, artisans and crafters, as well as a number of blueberry concoctions, including Sunset Valley Bakery blueberry crumb and double-crust pie, blueberry custard pie and blueberry cheesecake.
“We have double the pies and blueberry whoopee pies that we had last year. We also have a good selection of food vendors, and a few are doing blueberry funnel cakes, etc.,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of MHRA. “New this year is ice cream from Old Mill Creamery (in Cowan). They are making homemade blueberry and, of course, vanilla ice cream. We will also be selling their homemade waffle cones.”
Attendees can browse through craft vendors, play kids’ games and bring a lawn chair or pop-up tent to relax in the shade while listening to live music.
“I like the festival because I like the variety of blueberry pies we have,” said Matt Wagner, MHRA board member. “They’re very good pies. And then we have blueberry ice cream, blueberry lemonade … it’s just a nice time to gather at the park and enjoy the blueberry season.”
Music starts at 11:30 a.m. with Tanjo & Crow, followed throughout the day by Just Folk, Blue River Soul, and Mama Corn.
“They play at the gazebo all day,” Criswell said. “There is a tent for shade, for spectators.”
Following feedback from last year, the festival committee is offering kids’ activities all day so parents can sit back and enjoy the music. Activities will include inflatables, ring toss, face painting, soda pitch and swimming, which is offered free to the first 50 children to come to the tent for a pass.
Artisan crafters include photography, framing, jewelry, candles and more.
Twenty-fifth anniversary pie pans crafted by Cody Sones Pottery, in Muncy, will be available for those who pre-ordered. A limited number of additional orders can be placed, as well.
Food vendors include Yum Yum Wagon, Blyler’s Foods, Smokin’ Bob’s BBQ, J&M Concessions, Mifflinburg Hose Company, Seefeldt’s Brats, Wagner’s Buckin’ Bean, Fox Den Coffee LLC and Buffalo Valley Baristas.
“It’s very low key,” Wagner said of the Blueberry Festival. “You can kind of relax and have a nice blueberry snack of something.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com